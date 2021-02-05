Domino’s Is Giving Away a Year of Free Pizza

It’s a widely-known phenomenon that free food tastes better, and free experiences are that little bit more enjoyable. After all, who doesn’t love free stuff?

If you’d like to indulge in the freebie to end all freebies – a year’s worth of Domino’s pizza – there’s a way to win that for yourself right now. However, the barrier to entry is kind of high.

What’s the deal with the free pizza?

In a Valentine’s Day-themed announcement this week, the pizza joint revealed that it is feeling desperate for attention. Domino’s wants a Valentine’s Day date, but it wants you to prove your love before you can get your hands on its pizza. (That sentence went to a weird place.)

Domino’s wrote in its statement on the offer, “whatever you feel best expressed your feelings for Domino’s – it could be a song, a poem, a meme, a tattoo, a hand-crafted shrine made out of pizza boxes (just throwing some ideas out there…) – we want to celebrate your love… for us!”

To enter, you need to send through your bold declarations of lurve by tagging @dominos_au on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #dominos4eva. (Does “4eva” take anyone else back to about 2006?)

Anyway. Entries for this love-fest close on February 13 and the winner will be named on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

All I can say here is that, damn, if one of you gets a tattoo in the name of free pizza, I really hope you win. If you’re genuinely interested in declaring your love for Domino’s, you can find the full terms and conditions for the spicy comp here.

Guess the only question left to ask is: how deep is your love (of pizza)?

If you’d like to make yourself pizza right now, by the way, you should check out our piece on single-serve mug pizzas. They take five minutes to whip up. You’re welcome.