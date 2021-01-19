Everything You Need To Become The Ultimate BBQ Master

There’s truly nothing better than firing up the BBQ, throwing a few sausages and steaks on the hot plate and cooking up a smokey feast for yourself and friends. If you’re keen on hosting a backyard BBQ or just want to cook up a nice steak dinner, there are a few essential pieces of equipment that you’ll need to have a top feed.

Cooking your meal? A great time. Cleaning up afterwards? Eh, not so much. Scraping down your BBQ after cooking a great meal can be a bit of a hassle – especially if you’re full of grilled meat – which is why a set of reusable grill mats can help make the clean up process so much easier to do. Just peel it off the grill once you’re done and give it a wash. This set includes five reusable teflon grill mats, along with two silicone brushes that you can use to clean them.

You can’t cook a good BBQ without a good set of BBQ tools. This set includes a BBQ knife, BBQ fork, spatula, tongs, silicone basting brush and four skewers – along with a carry bag that you can store them all in. All of the tools are made from stainless steel, with long handle designs that’ll help you keep your distance from the hotplate.

Personally? I think all BBQ aprons should have some kind of cringe-worthy dad joke on the front of them. But I suppose having a BBQ apron with a practical application is good too.

The thing is full of storage, with plenty of places to keep any essential utensils close by for immediate use. Made from a sturdy, cotton denim, this apron is also adjustable, so it can fit a range of different body sizes.

If your BBQ dish of choice is a slow cook, being able to check that your meat is maintaining the desired temperature throughout is essential. Having an instant meat thermometer can make a world of difference when checking how done your meat is. It’s one of those pieces of BBQ equipment that makes you wonder how you managed without it.

This thermometer can record temperatures from a range of -50°C to 300°C, with an accuracy of ±0.5°C. The long, stainless steel probe also gives you space to check your food’s temperature without getting your hands too close to the grill.

I love cooking on a BBQ, but there was a period a few years ago where I couldn’t. The apartment I lived in had a balcony that was too small, so there was no way I could comfortability do it. In hindsight, I wish I knew George Foreman BBQ existed.

Electric BBQs aren’t the same as a cooking on one that’s fuelled by gas or charcoal but if your living situation doesn’t lend itself to having a BBQ set up, they’re the next best thing.

The most important piece of equipment needed to host a BBQ. Weber’s portable gas BBQs are a great option if you’re working with limited space, and their portability makes them a great asset to have if you want to have a cook up in the great outdoors.

When it comes time to throw a steak on the grill, just make sure you’re cooking it the right way.

If you want to BBQ a little differently, you should consider picking up a hibachi. If you’ve seen one in action before, a hibachi is a traditional Japanese grill. While you can use normal charcoal to heat them, you’re better off using binchotan, a pure high carbon charcoal made from oak. It burns odourlessly, so you don’t have to worry about that smokey charcoal flavour overpowering your food.

You can either buy a hibachi, or you can try your hand at making one.