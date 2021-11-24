You Should Try Barbecuing Your Avocados

BBQ season is in full force (despite some less than ideal weather) and Aussies are on the hunt for sweet recipes that’ll help them pump out the perfect dish for summer entertaining. But with plant-based diets growing in popularity, folks are looking for more options than your standard beef patty this year. Here, former MasterChef contestant Hayden Quinn offers a guide to BBQ avocados, instead.

According to studies from Australian Avocados, 56 per cent of Aussies (stat taken from a sample of 1,000 survey participants) are looking to switch up their BBQ game this year, with new and diverse recipes.

If you’d like to get experimenting with avocados, here’s your guide.

“Grilling an avocado can seem a little daunting, especially if it’s your first time,” Quinn shared in a statement on the cooking tip. “But grilling them adds a deliciously smoky flavour to the avocado and makes it really creamy. For perfect results every time, just remember: grill, salt, spoon!”

How to BBQ an avocado

Directions: