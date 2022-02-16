These Ice Machines Will End the Mad Dash to the Servo Before the Family BBQ

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s happy hour at your place, and the spicy margaritas are coming in hot to kickstart the weekend festivities, but what’s that? You’re halfway in, and the ice is running low? Damn that old fashion ice tray. So, who will make the hasty dash to the servo to grab another bag now? Well, what if I told you, you didn’t have to? Lo and behold, the nifty home ice machine.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, not another appliance to add to my cookware-laden kitchen. But, hear me out, this countertop addition takes up minimal space and blends in seamlessly with your other kitchen appliances. While small, they’ll also serve a whole household (and guests) as most ice makers are around two litres and can produce enough ice for a round of cocktails in mere minutes, depending on water capacity and ambient temperature capability.

They’re also super easy to use — you simply add water, press start and voilà. Your ice will be ready in ten minutes. How’s that for modern tech? It’s especially perfect for those occasions where you need more than just a glass of ice — parties, family BBQs, dinner parties, and even in the case of injuries.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best countertop ice machines, so you never have to make a trip to the servo for ice again.

READ MORE 3 Recipes That'll Spice up the Classic Margarita Cocktail

This countertop ice maker from Jodoao is perfect for your home bar, outdoor BBQ area, kitchen or office. It is equipped with a removable ice basket and ice spoon so you can easily access the ice when ready.

Buy the Jodoao Ice Makers 2.2L Machine ($149.90) from Amazon here.

The Advwimn ice maker can create up to 12kgs of ice every 24 hours. It comes with an automatic shut off function when the water is low, or the ice is full. To use, you simply add water, press a button and enjoy.

Buy the Advwin Ice Maker ($249.90) from Amazon here.

The Devanti Stainless Steel Ice Cube Maker can make 24 cubes every 13 to 18 minutes, depending on the water and ambient temperatures. It can also create three different sizes of its crystalline square-shaped ice cubes. You just select your size option on the LCD display and press start.

Buy the Devanti 3.2L Ice Cube Maker ($269.35) from Amazon here.

This Jodoao CLOUMOCY 2.2L Ice Maker can make ice cubes of varying sizes and can make as many as nine ice cubes in six minutes. It’s also got intelligent noise reduction meaning it won’t sound like a jackhammer on your kitchen counter.

Buy the Jodoao CLOUMOCY 2.2L Ice Makers Machine Countertop ($139.90) from Amazon here.

Get ice on-demand with this quiet and efficient ice machine from Devanti. Capable of making nine ice cubes every six minutes depending on the water and ambient temperatures — that works out to about 12kg of ice over a 24-hr period. The portable ice cube maker can also do two different sizes of its crystalline bullet-shaped ice cubes. How’s that for luxe?

Buy the Devanti Portable Ice Cube Maker ($150) from Amazon here.

This quick and quiet ice machine can make up to 12kg of ice per day, in either large or small sizes to suit your party needs. The water reservoir holds up to three litres, so you don’t even have to worry about refilling it too often.

Buy the Maxkon 3L Portable Bullet Ice Maker ($299.96) from Amazon here.

If your ice needs are a little more heavy-duty, this is the one for you. This water cooler style machine supplies either ice or cold drinking water at the press of a button. Ice can be made in just 10 to 15 minutes, and about 18 kilos can be made a day.

Buy the Jodoao 2 in 1 Ice Maker With Water Dispenser ($339.90) from Amazon here.

With the press of a single button, this convenient automatic tabletop ice maker produces up to 90 top-quality crystalline bullet-shaped ice cubes per hour. You can also select from two different ice bullet sizes depending on what you’re making — hello, finally being able to add ice cubes into the neck of your drink bottle?

Buy the PolyCool 2L Ice Cube Maker Machine ($169) from eBay here.