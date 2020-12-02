You Can Score a 20GB Plan From Optus for Under $30 – With a Bonus

Interested in nabbing a sweet little bargain before the year wraps up? (Or should I say, another sweet little bargain – judging from those Black Friday sales.)

Optus has dropped a selection of pretty enticing mobile-plan deals that pair a solid amount of data and bonus Flybuys. These discounted plans are available now through to the end of the year, so best take advantage of them while you can.

Here’s the deal:

In what Optus is calling their biggest Flybuys discount of the year, members can save some serious coin if you take advantage of these new plans.

There are three tiers to this baby, and each of them runs for 12 months minimum (although the discount does apply for the first 24 months of your plan – after which you’ll turn into a pumpkin and be reverted back to regular pricing).

Optus plan specifics:

Interested? Thought you might be. Here are the specifics of each of the deals, including data levels, bonus Flybuys and all that good stuff.

Optus’ $35 plan is currently down to $26.25 per month, and this gets you 20GB of data and 1,000 bonus Flybuys points.

Their $45 per month plan is now priced at $33.75 per month and gets you 40GB of data and 5,000 bonus Flybuys points

Lastly, Optus’ $65 per month plan is now down to $48.75 per month and gets you 80GB of and 10,000 bonus Flybuys points.

This latest deal from Optus is available now until January 31, 2021. It’s worth pointing out that these plans do not offer any international inclusions, but they include access to Optus Sport which will give you the option to stream Premier League matches and the K League, live. Which is always a fun addition for sports lovers.

If you’d like to see more detail on these deals on plans, hop on Optus’ website here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.