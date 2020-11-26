These Are the Best Optus Mobile Deals You Can Get Right Now

Optus has typically always represented solid value, with providers powered by its network offering some of the best data-for-dollar mobile deals around.

This week we saw the telco push further into the budget space, with the launch of its new MVNO gomo, but Optus and its sub-brands aren’t the only places to get a bargain.

With that in mind, here are some of the best mobile deals on the Optus network that you can get right now.

gomo

gomo is Optus’ new budget brand, and it’s certainly launching with a bang. If you sign-up before the end of February next year, you can get up to three free months of service. You’ll need to pay for your first three months – which will set you back $25 per month for 18GB – but then you’ll get a further three months free. Over six months, this makes your effective bill just $12.50 per month. Not bad at all.

Optus

Optus itself is currently offering a massive $54 per month discount on the mother of all phone plans – it’s Optus One plan. While the 500GB Optus One plan would normally set you back $119 per month, the telco is currently slinging it for just $54 per month. This discount will last for your first 12 months, after which it reverts to full price. Of course, since it’s contract-free you can always just cancel your plan when the discount runs out or swap to a cheaper Optus plan.

The Optus One plan also includes network priority during busy periods, one-to-one support, and 10GB of roaming data per month (which admittedly is kinda useless now).

You can also pair this plan with a new phone. Here are a few popular options:

This deal is available until December 6.

Moose Mobile

Everyone’s favourite Brisbane-based Canadian-inspired telco is slinging a 20GB plan for just $21.80 per month. You’ll get the 20GB allowance for your first two years with Moose, after which it will drop down to 8GB. While that’s a massive downgrade, there’s very little reason to ever stay on the same plan for more than two years – there will be a better option.

This offer is available until December 1.

Nabbing this plan will also enter you in the telco’s Chrismoose giveaway, which gives you the chance to win a $1,000 gift card. This gift card can be split into five separate $200 gift cards across retailers including Westfield, Myer, Dan Murphy’s, and JB Hi-Fi. The winner will be drawn on December 16.

amaysim

amaysim is offering new customers their first 50GB plan recharge for just $9, representing a $21 saving and 20GB of bonus data. You’ll pay $30 per 28-day recharge thereafter, but you’ll keep your 50GB allowance for the life of your plan. To get this deal, you’ll need to sign up before the end of the year.

Circles.Life

To “celebrate” Black Friday, Circles.Life is tripling the data on its $28 plan. This means you’ll get 60GB for $28 per month for your first year with Circles. After, your allowance will drop back down to 20GB. Since the plan is contract-free, you’re free to leave whenever.

To get this mobile deal, you’ll need to use the promo code TRIPLEDATA. It’s available until 9pm AEDT on November 11.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.