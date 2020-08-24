Level Up Your Life

Optus Has a Cracking $35 for 40GB SIM-Only Plan

Published 2 hours ago: August 24, 2020 at 3:28 pm -
Image: Paramount Pictures

Optus is offering new SIM-only plans in partnership with Flybuys for a limited time only, and there’s one deal that’s definitely turning our heads.

We’re big fans of a solid plan here at Lifehacker, and we love to share what we know. Optus has a few SIM-only plans up for grabs until 30 September and each one includes an Optus Sport subscription:

  • $35 per month gets you 40GB and 10,000 bonus Flybuys points
  • $45 per month gets you 60GB and 15,000 bonus Flybuys points
  • $65 per month gets you 100GB and 30,000 bonus Flybuys points

The $35 plan which gets you 40GB is a clear winner. For comparison, spending $39 per month on Optus only gets you 10GB and doesn’t include Optus Sports, or international calling.

There’s a lot more parity when it comes to other plans. Optus normally charges $49 for 60GB, so you’ll save $4 per month going with the Flybuys promo plan. On the other hand, the telco typically charges $59 per for 100GB, so the Flybuys promo plan is more expensive. We wouldn’t recommend it unless you really want those 30,000 points.

There are also a few other catches to be aware of. The Optus Flybuys plans require you to commit to a 12-month contract, whereas Optus’ SIM-only plans are contract-free. The latter can also be paired with a new device, whereas the Flybuys plans can’t be.

You have to be a Flybuys member to get these plans, but registering for the program is free. Here’s the link to get started.

For comparison, take a look at other plans between $30 and $40 per month mark:

