Nab a Mobile Plan for under $30 per Month with These New Deals

If you’re looking for a new phone plan, it makes sense to try and bag a bargain. After all, there’s always a telco or five slinging some sort of deal. If you can help it, why pay full price? With that in mind, here are five of our favourite mobile deals you can get in Australia right now.

Telstra phone plans

Telstra is offering a $480 discount on the newly released Galaxy S21 Ultra, which works out to be a $20 per month saving on a 24-month plan. Plans start at $112 per month with 40GB, but Telstra is also offering a $50 per month discount on its 180GB plan for your first 12 months. This means you’ll pay $122 per month for your first year, and then $172 per month thereafter. Of course, since the plans are contract-free you can always drop down to a more affordable Telstra plan after the discount runs out. This offer runs until February 21.

gomo phone plans

How does only paying $60 for six months of mobile service sound? If you sign up with gomo before February 21 (and activate your SIM before February 28) you’ll get your first month for just $10. You’ll pay $25 per month for your second two months, and then you’ll get your next three months free. Better yet, you’ll have 18GB each month to play with, and since the plan is prepaid, you can leave at any time.

gomo is a new MVNO owned by Optus and powered by the Optus 4G network.

amaysim phone plans

amaysim is currently offering bonus data and a discount on your first three prepaid renewals. Instead of paying $30 for 30GB, you can get 35GB for $15. amaysim’s prepaid plans have a 28-day expiry. If you want to stick with amaysim after your first three recharges, you’ll go back to paying $30 for 30GB, but you can always love ’em and leave ’em.

amaysim is powered by the Optus network.

iiNet phone plans

Most of us associate iiNet with broadband, but the telco also offers mobile plans powered by the Vodafone network. It’s currently offering 50% off the entire range, but the standout offer is the 14GB plan. Instead of paying $24.99 per month, you’ll pay just $12.50 per month for your first six months. Spending this little on a phone plan typically only gets you a couple of gigs, so having 14GB to play with is a nice bonus.

Once again, this plan is contract-free, so you’re free to bail whenevs.

Vodafone phone plans

If you’re looking for a big data SIM-only plan, Vodafone is hard to beat: $35 per month will get you 50GB. Just be aware that this pricing will only last for your first year with Vodafone, after which you’ll pay $40 per month. Since the plan is contract-free, there’s no issue with leaving when the discount runs out, however. Better yet, you’ll also get three months of free access to Amazon Prime – valued at $6.99 per month.

If you’re between 18 and 25, and you can save a further 10% off plan fees for your first year, bringing it down to $31.50 per month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.