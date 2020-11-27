The Spiciest Sex Toys on Sale This Black Friday

‘Tis the season of giving, people. So go ahead and give yourself a good time by taking advantage of this selection of Black Friday sex toy sales pulled together by yours truly.

For one of the biggest sales events of the year, sexual wellness companies and regular retailers alike have decided to pop some saucy discounts on their sex toys. So why not grab a bargain? Solo sex is a great way to get to know your body, all while having a bit of fun, and sex toys are a great accessory to help you along the way. They also make for an exciting addition to partnered sexual experiences.

With all that considered, let’s get down, shall we?

Lovehoney Black Friday sales:

Lovehoney is whacking a 30 per cent discount on its Gyr8tor Extra Powerful Rechargeable Gyrating Vibrator – grab it for $125.96 (RRP $179.95)

Their Hot Date 10 Function Remote Control Vibrating Knickers are 50 per cent off at $34.97 (RRP $69.95)

Womanizer and We-Vibe toys (which have a cult following by the by) are available for 20 per cent off right now.

And the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator is now selling for $90.97, 30 per cent down from $129.95.

Other sexy Black Friday deals from Lovehoney:

Not “sex toys” per se, but still fun.

Lovehoney Plus Size Late Night Liaison Black Crotchless Lace Body, 40% off at $32.97 (RRP $54.95)

Bondage Boutique Black Rose 20 inch Spreader Bar, 40% off at $44.97 (RRP $74.95)

Lovehoney Ignite Orgasm Gel 30ml, 30% off at $18.86 (RRP $26.95)

JouJou Black Friday sales:

These guys are slinging up to $100 off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 – Clitoral Stimulator is $49.95 down from $89.99.

New Lelo Sona Cruise 2 Clitoral Sonic Massager – $ 189.99

Luna Beads Noir Luxury Ben Wa Balls By Lelo – $54.95

Cobra Libre 2 Male Massager – $169.95

The Iconic Black Friday sex toy sales:

A solid selection of The Iconic’s sexy stock has had 30 per cent shaved off their prices. Well worth a look.

lady bonnd’s Erryn bullet vibrator

And Velvetene’s Nora panty vibe are among those discounted.

Catch Black Friday sex toy sales:

Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit is going for an extra 10 per cent off right now – $66.60

Lusti Rechargeable Wand Vibrator – $44.99

Empire Labs Clone-A-Willy Vibrator – $53.09

VeDo Thunder Bunny Rechargeable Dual C-Ring – $63.99

VeDO Quaker Anal Vibe Vibrator – $31.99

Wild Secrets sales:

Satisfyer Pro 2 with Vibration 6.5″ Rechargeable Silicone Clitoral Stimulator – $39.99 (60 per cent off)

Lelo F1s Developer’s Kit – Sonic Wave Masturbator – $187.99

Lelo Tor II Vibrating Silicone Couples Ring – $142.99

We-Vibe Vector Custom-Fit 3.9″ Prostate Massager With Remote & App – $135.99 (save $64.00)

Amazon’s sexy accessory deals:

The sexy Black Friday sales extend to Amazon. The website has popped discounts on Durex Play gels here and here.

And there you have it, folks. Sex toy and accessory sales that seriously hit the spot. You are welcome. If you’d like to keep reading about all things sex, check out our write up on nipple clamps here and pussy pumps here.

