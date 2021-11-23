Level Up Your Life

’Tis the Season of Giving (Yourself a Go), So Enjoy These Black Friday Sex Toy Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

‘Tis the season of giving, people. So go ahead and give yourself a good time by taking advantage of this selection of Black Friday 2021 sex toy sales pulled together by yours truly.

For one of the biggest sales events of the year, sexual wellness companies and regular retailers alike have decided to pop some saucy discounts on their sex toys. So why not grab a bargain? Solo sex is a great way to get to know your body, all while having a bit of fun, and sex toys are a great accessory to help you along the way. They also make for an exciting addition to partnered sexual experiences.

With all that considered, let’s get down, shall we?

Lovehoney Black Friday 2021 sales

Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit — was $129.95, now $77.97. Buy now.

Mantric Rechargeable Wand Vibrator — was $109.95, now $65.97. Buy now.

Lovehoney Head Master Vibrating Blow Job Stroker — was $29.95, now $17.97. Buy now.

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator — was $109.95, now $54.97. Buy now.

Wild Secrets Black Friday 2021 sales

Satisfyer Pro 2 — was $99.99, now $69.99. Buy now.

Wild Secrets Dream Rabbit Vibrator — was $139.99, now $69.99. Buy now.

Satisfyer Men 5.5″ Rechargeable Masturbator — was $139.99, now $55.99. Buy now.

We-Vibe Chorus Adjustable Couples Vibrator — was $299.99, now $209.99. Buy now.

The Iconic Black Friday 2021 sales

Vush Abbie — was $150, now $105. Buy now.

Smile Makers The Billionaire — was $74.95, now $63.71. Buy now.

LELO Soraya Wave — was $349, now $244.30. Buy now.

Lovesations Soulmate — was $59.95, now $47.96. Buy now.

Amazon Black Friday 2021 sales

Lovehoney Dream Pink 10 Function Bullet Vibrator — was $24.95, now $17.46. Buy now.

Lovehoney Jessica Pink Rabbit Vibrator — was $59.95, now $41.96. Buy now.

Amazon’s sexy accessory deals:

The sexy Black Friday 2021 sales extend to Amazon. The website has popped discounts on Durex Play gels here.

And there you have it, folks. Sex toy and accessory sales that seriously hit the spot. You are welcome. If you’d like to keep reading about all things sex, check out our write up on nipple clamps here and pussy pumps here.

