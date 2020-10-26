Five of the Best Nipple Clamps and How to Use Them

It’s a well known fact that nipples are an extremely sensitive area of the body. They’re packed with nerve endings and react quickly and intensely to touch, so it makes sense that people want to play with them. Sure you can give them a little tweak with the fingers, but why not add a fun toy like nipple clamps to the mix?

Studies have shown that stimulating the nipples arouses the sensory cortex in the brain, which in turn arouses the genitals. This means that for some, orgasming from nipple stimulation alone is possible – hell yeah! Plus (if you like science) it’ll please you to know that nipple stimulation also floods the brain with Oxytocin (aka the love hormone), which is absolutely vital for climax. Just like a good cocktail, an orgasm requires all of the right ingredients and playing with your nipples is a surefire way to get you shaken and stirred in all the right ways.

READ MORE A Beginner's Guide To Nipple Clamps and Suckers

Playing with nipples can be as simple as using fingers, lips and tongues, but if you fancy adding an accessory, why not opt for nipple clamps?

Not only do they provide a new sensation for you to explore, they also leave your hands free for other play.

Some nipple clamps are designed to create a firm pinch that hurts a little, but don’t confuse that with thinking that’s what all clamps do. In actual fact, there are loads of clamps available that are designed for anything but pain.

Other than intensity, nipple clamps all do the same thing. They pinch the nipple, which in itself stimulates the area, but they also squeeze blood out of the nipple temporarily.

On removal, the nipples experience a rush of blood to the area which leaves them pert, throbbing and ultra-sensitive to subsequent touches. Now is the perfect time for follow up with more strokes, licks and finger-pinches to make use of their new-found receptiveness to contact.

Many are adjustable and there are loads of different designs available for all sorts of experience levels, from complete newbie to pain-loving pro. Nipple clamps should never be worn for more than 10 minutes at a time to allow circulation to the nipples to return to normal.

If you think nipple clamp play is for you, check out my top five personal recommendations below.

These nickel-free, silicone-tipped clamps are adjustable for tailored pinch, suitable for all skin types and a brilliant introduction to first-time nipple clamp play. They’re also really pretty and non-intimidating (in my humble opinion).

Another adjustable set of clamps for custom sensations, this set comes with a chain that’s perfect for tugging throughout play for added stimulation (or for simply keeping your clamps together between uses!)

A combination of the first two clamps, these Fifty Shades Darker clamps feature adjustable tweezer-style clamps with silicone tips and a decorative chain. Plus, they boast beginner-friendly weights that boost sensation, without being too intense.

Offering a totally different pinch to the other 4 designs, these DOMINIX chained clamps pinch the nipples from top and bottom, rather than the sides. This is great for anyone who fancies a slightly different sensation, or people with horizontal nipple piercings.

Don’t be fooled by their jewellery-like appearance: these clamps are the most advanced of the 5 I’ve selected. With metal-on-nipple action and rounded balls that provide pronounced pinch, these are not for the faint-hearted. They are, however, great for people who want advanced nipple pinching and like the look of nipple piercings, but don’t want an actual hole through their nippy-nips.

Jess Wilde is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.