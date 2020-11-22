Dyson Is Giving Away Free Gifts With Selected Black Friday Purchases

If you’ve been within reach of a WiFi connection of late, chances are you’ve heard that the Black Friday sales for 2020 are on their way.

As one of the biggest shopping dates in the year Black Friday, which falls on November 27th this year, tends to see some particularly impressive discounts hit the brands we know and love.

Dyson is a huge one. If you’ve been reading along at home, you’ll remember that we gave you a heads up on where to register in advance for Dyson’s Black Friday sales.

Well, folks. The tech brand has decided to bring you their sales a little earlier than Friday. They’ve dropped some juicy discounts already.

At present, the Dyson Black Friday sales include:

$250 off the Dyson V10™ Absolute+ cord-free vacuum cleaner

$250 off the Dyson V8™ Absolute cord-free vacuum cleaner

$200 off the Dyson V7™ Motorhead Origin vacuum

$250 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link™ air purifier

There are also deals available which will see customers walk away with a free gift with purchase, too. Those are:

Buy a Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer (in Fuchsia, Black, Purple/Black or Red) and you can choose two bonus gifts. Those include a magnetic Dyson designed display stand valued at $99 – designed to neatly store your hairdryer – along with a selection of brushes valued at up to $49. (Gifts are subject to change.)

Buy a Dyson Airwrap™ styler (in Fuchsia or Purple/Black) and choose two bonus gifts. Gifts include a Dyson Airwrap™ Travel Pouch valued at $79, along with a selection of brushes valued at up to $49.

Not too shabby, hey? And of course, Dyson isn’t the only one getting in on the Black Friday fun. Amazon has dropped some sweet sales on items like pressure cookers and a whole lot more. You can read about those offers here and here.

Happy shopping, friends!