Amazon Just Slapped a 20% Discount on Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

Hello, dear bargain hunters!

We’ve got quite a sexy deal for you this afternoon, I’ve got to say. Amazon has just gone ahead and discounted a range of Instant Pot pressure cookers by a solid 20 per cent.

I know, I know. It’s pretty damn excellent.

From now, you can save $53.80 on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 5.7L (now $215.20), $37.80 on the 3 litre pot (now $151.20) and $59.80 on the 8 litre pot, which is now priced at $239.20.

These little babies have quite the reputation in the cooking world, too. Pressure cookers have been lauded for their versatility in helping home chefs and cooking novices alike dish out juicy ribs, soups and dessert dishes all in the one appliance.

This model has 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs; a new easy-seal lid that automatically seals your Instant Pot for pressure cooking (nifty), and an advanced steam release system that you can control with the quick release button.

The LED display also makes cooking with the pot a little easier as you can see the cooker settings, pressure status and meal progress indicators listed on the screen.

Apparently, one of these gems will speed up the cooking process by 70 per cent, which sounds like a dream if you ask me.

Oh, and if you're one of those folks who can't for the life of you decide what to eat every night, they have an app that's fitted with over 1,000 Instant Pot-appropriate recipes.

Check out the deal here, and act fast - these are going to move in minutes.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

