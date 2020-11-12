Dyson’s Black Friday Sales Are Coming, Here’s How to Get in First

Ah, Dyson. A tech company after my own heart. And probably yours, too. These devices are the rock stars of the homewares world (can’t believe I just wrote that sentence) and so when a sale drops, you better believe they move fast.

This was certainly the case this week when Dyson’s sexy Singles Day sales launched. The home appliance brand kicked off sales on a selection of fans, vacuums and hairdryers, and the masses came running.

If you missed out, however, I have good news for you, dear friend. Dyson is set to release a range of new sales for Black Friday, and you can register early to ensure you have access to them.

By hopping on to the Dyson website between now and November 19th, you can register to hear about all their Black Friday sales first.

And from the looks of it, it’ll be worth it. Not only because of the savings, but because of the reported spike in interest from customers this year.

According to Dyson, there has been “a 47% increase in online demand with people visiting Dyson.com.au for information on Dyson technologies”.

"From visits to our product pages to finding tips and advice about our technologies on Dyson Newsroom, this online demand shows increasing appetite for ways to create healthier homes and hairstyles with technologies that consistently receive high owner satisfaction,"

So, yeah. Lots of people are keen on spicing up their appliance collection, it seems.

For some insight into what you may be able to expect from the Black Friday sales, last year the brand popped a 15 per cent discount on the Dyson Supersonic dryer and Dyson V8 Animal Handsticks.

We can’t be certain what’s coming for us in this next bout of sales, but we can make sure we’re armed with access to the details when they do drop. Dyson, we’re ready for you, mate.