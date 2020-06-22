Level Up Your Life

KFC’s Just Released Its Zinger Parmy Recipe and It’s Honestly Kind of Genius

Lifehacker Australia

Published 14 mins ago: June 22, 2020 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:au
cookingkfczinger parmy recipe
KFC Zinger parmy
Image: KFC

KFC’s giving us major foodie vibes with its unveiling of a new Zinger Parmy recipe that’s got our bellies rumblin’.  It’s the perfect Aussie treat made with KFC’s local favourite Zinger fillets but with a twist. Think bacon, passata, fresh herbs, and ooey gooey melted cheese, topped with a ‘supercharged’ sauce to give you the extra heat you know you love and hate.

You’ll forget about going to the pub on a cold winter night with this bad boy recipe making your kitchen smell heavenly.  The ultimate Zinger Parmy – or Zinger Parma if you’d prefer – recipe will go so well with the next game of footy or even an intimate dinner with your closest friends or family.

The recipe, which serves four, is super easy to make, and may even be the perfect choice for a cheat meal dinner.

Ingredients you’ll need for the Zinger Parmy recipe:

  • 4 KFC Zinger fillets
  • 4 tablespoons passata
  • 4 pieces bacon
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • Supercharged sauce (amount depending on how much heat you can handle)
  • Fresh herbs

Hot tip: order the KFC Zinger fillets through Build Your Own Bucket on the KFC app if you’re after a cheeky little discount. 

How to make the it: 

  1. Pre-heat your oven (grill) to its highest degree
  2. Cook the bacon until it’s nice and crispy
  3. Take out a baking tray and line it with baking paper. Put 4 Zinger fillets on it.
  4. Spread 1 tablespoon of passata over each fillet
  5. Place 1 piece of cooked bacon on each fillet
  6. Grill for approximately 4 mins or until it’s looking golden and bubbly
  7. Drizzle Supercharged sauce over each piece of chicken and sprinkle fresh herbs on top
  8. Serve the Zinger parmy while it’s hot and enjoy.

 

READ MORE
How To Make Real KFC Chicken (With All 11 'Secret' Herbs And Spices)
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.