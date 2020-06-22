KFC’s Just Released Its Zinger Parmy Recipe and It’s Honestly Kind of Genius

KFC’s giving us major foodie vibes with its unveiling of a new Zinger Parmy recipe that’s got our bellies rumblin’. It’s the perfect Aussie treat made with KFC’s local favourite Zinger fillets but with a twist. Think bacon, passata, fresh herbs, and ooey gooey melted cheese, topped with a ‘supercharged’ sauce to give you the extra heat you know you love and hate.

You’ll forget about going to the pub on a cold winter night with this bad boy recipe making your kitchen smell heavenly. The ultimate Zinger Parmy – or Zinger Parma if you’d prefer – recipe will go so well with the next game of footy or even an intimate dinner with your closest friends or family.

The recipe, which serves four, is super easy to make, and may even be the perfect choice for a cheat meal dinner.

Ingredients you’ll need for the Zinger Parmy recipe:

4 KFC Zinger fillets

4 tablespoons passata

4 pieces bacon

1 cup shredded cheese

Supercharged sauce (amount depending on how much heat you can handle)

Fresh herbs

Hot tip: order the KFC Zinger fillets through Build Your Own Bucket on the KFC app if you’re after a cheeky little discount.

How to make the it: