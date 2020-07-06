Ditch Basic Avo on Toast For KFC’s Latest Brekky Recipe For Champs

KFC’s done it again. It’s giving us food envy just as we kick off a new week. This time around the fast food chain is upping the concept of a traditional Aussie brunch staple — avo on toast — with plenty of new additions. Here’s the recipe in all its tummy rumblin’ glory.

It was just last month (June) that KFC released it’s Zinger Parmy recipe and now it’s back to intrigue us fried chicken enthusiasts.

Its latest Kentucky Fried Brekky comes with a fine twist. It features the iconic Zinger fillets loaded with crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta and homemade guacamole and topped off with a drizzle of the ‘Supercharged’ sauce for a spicy kick. Here’s the recipe which serves two:

Ingredients you’ll need

2 x Zinger Fillets (you can add as many as you’d like)

2/3 cup smashed avocado or guacamole

6 x cherry tomatoes

20g feta

2 pieces of rasher bacon

Supercharged sauce

Hot tip: order the Zinger fillets through Build Your Own Bucket on the KFC App for a discount.

Method