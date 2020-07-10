Bunnings’ Sausage Sizzles Are Coming Back But It Depends Where You Live

The Bunnings sausage sizzle has become somewhat of a cultural staple for many Australians. That’s why it’s temporary cancellation signalled how serious the coronavirus situation was back in March. With restrictions easing in parts of Australia, Bunnings too is bringing back its sausage sizzle in phases.

Bunnings made a tough decision on 18 March 2020. With the world going to shit, it decided continuing its sausage sizzle didn’t seem right given the risk of further spreading the pandemic.

Nearly four long months later, Bunnings has announced the barbeque is returning but it will be phased back depending on state restrictions.

Tasmanians and Northern Territorians will be the first to sink their teeth into the piping hot sanger and onion combo this weekend starting 11 July, according to a statement by Deb Poole, Bunnings Chief Operating Officer.

“The return will start off at selected stores in Tasmania and the Northern Territory this weekend where we will trial a new layout that promotes physical distancing and includes increased personal hygiene processes, above and beyond the normal processes. We are planning to have them back up and running in Queensland, NSW, the ACT, South Australia and WA towards the end of this month pending the latest government restrictions in each location,” Poole said in a media release.

“We will use this experience and community feedback from NT and Tasmania to further refine our approach ahead of re-introducing the sausage sizzle to other states.”

If all goes well, those in Queensland, NSW, the ACT, South Australia and Western Australia can expect to have the sizzle return by the end of July.

Unfortunately, with Victoria facing a new outbreak and newly-imposed restrictions, it’s likely they’ll have to wait a lot longer before they can pop to the hardware store for a sausage sandwich.

As expected, there will be a few rules in place though none of them affect the taste of your sizzle. Physical distancing measures will stay in place and sausage servers will have to abide by extra cleaning processes and hygiene requirements. Either way, your favourite weekend pastime has returned. Nature is healing etc.