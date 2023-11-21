15 Deals Worth Checking Out From Bunnings’ Black Friday Sale

The Black Friday sale you’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Yep, it’s good old Bunnings Warehouse. The hardware company is cutting prices on a number of popular items, with everything from gardening gadgets to outdoor furniture going for cheap.

Additionally, Bunnings’ guarantee that it will beat any competitor’s price on the same item by 10 per cent extends to Black Friday. So, if you see the same item on sale during this Black Friday period at a different hardware store, you can take your evidence to Bunnings, and they’ll beat the price (as long as the item is in stock).

Let’s check out what’s actually included in Bunnings’ Black Friday deals this year.

Best Black Friday deals at Bunnings

True Blue Heeler Cordless Robot Pool Cleaner – $499

Storage Box 300L Wood Design Anthracite – $55

Keter Outdoor Cabinet – $99

Jumbuck 45cm Potable Firepit Set Anders – $89

Mistral Digital Bladeless Fan with Remote – $49

Keter 3-in-1 Cool Bar/Table – $89

Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Stick Vacuum Kit – $349

Ozito PXC 18V 330mm Brushless Lawn Mower Kit – $149.98

Marquee 7 Piece Steel Sling Back Outdoor Setting – $234

Saxon Camping Kit – $5.50

Ryobi 1250W 18L Wet/Dry Vacuum – $79

Ozito PXC 18V Cordless Drill & Blower Kit – $99

Craftright 1950mm Mitre Saw Stand – $19.95

Ozito 1400W 210mm 8 1/4-inch Corded Compound Mitre Saw – $79.98

Lytworx 195cm Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – $99

Check out the full list on the Bunnings website here.

If none of these items pique your interest, you can also check out the deals on Bunnings’ Marketplace over Black Friday, which includes things like couches, entertainment units, and kitchen appliances.

There’s no word yet on whether the traditional Bunnings sausage sizzle is also getting a Black Friday markdown, but we all know it’s illegal to have a Bunnings trip without one.

For other Black Friday deals, check out our rolling list.

Lead Image Credit: Bunnings