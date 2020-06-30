Shape Your Breakfast Sausage to Fit Your Bread

If you’re making a McMuffin-type breakfast sandwich, a circular sausage patty makes sense. But say you want your breakfast sandwich on toast — what then? A sausage circle leaves the corners un-sausaged, and I don’t think anyone here wants to start their day with un-sausaged corners. (Plus, some of those pre-shaped circular patties are very small, and leave an un-sausaged border of bread around your breakfast sandwich fillings!)

This is why it’s a good idea to buy loose, bulk breakfast sausage (or make your own) and then shape the patties to fit your breakfast sandwich bread. You can make sausage squares for toast, sausage crescents for croissants, and — of course — large sausage circles for your DIY McMuffins. Make an oblong patty for a hash brown sandwich. Make a pancake-sized patty for a pancake breakfast sandwich. Get some sausage casings, and you can make breakfast links long enough to fill a hot dog bun. You are limited onlyby your imagination.

Shaping sausage can be sticky business, but wetting your hands can help prevent the sausage from sticking. I like to shape the patty right in a cool pan, then flip the heat on to medium and let some of the fat slowly render out while the pan warms. Cook until the sausage is a nice golden brown on both sides, slide it onto your breakfast bread of choice, then add cheese, an egg, pickles, and whatever condiments you require. I’ve been smearing my breakfast sandwiches with this Russian quail egg mayo recently; it works surprisingly well with eggs and sausage.