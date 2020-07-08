Amazon Prime Video Is Rolling Out User Profiles to Its Aussie Platform

Amazon Prime Video has announced it’s releasing user profiles to its streaming platform for family members and friends who use a single Prime account. Here’s everything you need to know about its latest feature roll out in Australia.

Netflix released its profile feature in August 2013 and it couldn’t have been a better move. There’s nothing more frustrating than getting someone else’s continue watching queue mess up yours. What if you’re watching the same show as your partner, friend or family member but at different times? Luckily, Amazon Prime Video’s giving give us a chance to love to share our personal account with others.

Similar to other streaming platforms, Amazon explained each user profile will showcase personalised content, with separate recommendations, season progress and a watchlist based on individual profile activity.

How many profiles can you have on Amazon Prime Video?

Users will be able to set up six profiles per account. By default there will be one primary account and then an additional five profiles. These can be regular profiles or set up specifically for kids to restrict the type of content they can view.

How many simultaneous streams will you be allowed?

People will be able to stream up to three videos at once while using a single account. However, no more than two devices can be used to stream the same title at the same time.

What if you don’t want to share profiles?

A very crucial thing to note here is that while you will be able to disable the feature to avoid sharing profiles, you won’t be able to turn it back on. We’ve asked Amazon to give us a reason for this and we’ll update you as soon as we find out more.

What devices or apps can you use to create user profiles?

As of now, both Android and iOS phones that have the the Prime Video app installed will be able to create user profiles. You can also do it via the web, 10th generation (or higher) tablets, your Prime Video app on Fire TV and PlayStation 4.

Is the feature available to everyone in Australia?

Prime Video’s latest feature is rolling out in phases in Australia. As of 8 July, select customers will be able to create user profiles.

How much does a Prime Video subscription cost?

If you don’t already have Prime Video, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial before committing to it long term. It costs $6.99 per month or $59 per year.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.