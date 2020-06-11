The Tax Claims the ATO Will Be Watching This Year, According to a Tax Accountant

The Best Value NBN 50 Plan You Can Get Right Now

How To Keep Your WhatsApp Number Out Of Google Search Results

Four Ways To Install The New Android 11 Public Beta

Photo: David Murphy

Because I just wrote a story about how to install the potentially buggier Developer Preview of Android 11, it’s only fitting that Google, today, launched the Android 11 public beta. And installing this latest beta onto your Pixel smartphone—and only Pixels, via official means—couldn’t be any easier.

If you want to check out Android 11 before everyone else, which includes chat bubbles for every app, a more advanced Do Not Disturb mode, and a fun new “permission reset” feature that locks down apps you haven’t used in a while, you should (eventually) be able to visit this site to enroll your device in the Android 11 beta right now.

Enrolling your device is the simplest way to install the beta on your Android. It’ll be as easy to switch your OS as installing a regular ol’ system update.

If you’re already in the Android 11 developer preview...

Those who already took my advice and installed the Developer Preview Beta 4 on their Pixels should now be able to update to Android 11 Beta 1 via a regular system update. If you don’t have that option, keep checking; rollouts are rollouts, after all.

When you’re pulling your hair out because you can’t install the Android 11 beta 1

If you’re not having any luck with either method, there’s always the manual-ish way. You should now be able to use the Android Flash Tool to install Build “6576679" on your device (from the “asop-master-with-phones” branch). Make sure you’re visiting flash.android.com, rather than the links in that post, to see the latest build.

The hard way: sideloading Android 11 beta 1

As 9to5Google notes, you could also sideload the Android 11 Beta 1 OTA file onto your device. It’s a bit more complicated of a process for those who aren’t use to dealing with things like a bootloader, but it’s useful to know in case any other techniques for getting the beta on your device don’t pan out. While you read up on how to do it, make sure you start downloading the right OTA file for your Pixel phone, as well as some ADB drivers for your Windows system (or the regular ADB drivers for Windows, if you want, as well as Mac).

Me? I’d stick with the regular ol’ public beta registration first of all, and then the Android Flash Tool if that doesn’t work out. Why deal with Command Prompts when you don’t have to?

If you want to get really fancy and not even bother with installing Android 11 on any device, you could play around with it via the Android Emulator. I’ve tried this approach, and it’s definitely not for all; I found it confusing, but useful for those rare moments when I was a bit more tentative about installing a very early, pre-release operating system on my primary Android device.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But, they also hold a super interesting place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife. So, if one somehow catches your eye, or sneaks up on your shoe (brrr), try not to squish it to its death.
ato au claims feature investment-property tax tax-hotspots work-expenses

The Tax Claims the ATO Will Be Watching This Year, According to a Tax Accountant

By now, it shouldn't come as a surprise the ATO focuses on certain hotspots at tax time to call out taxpayers who have either accidentally or deliberately made errors. To avoid falling into a trap, here's what you need to look out for in two key areas: work-related expenses and claims for investment properties.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles