Do These Prison-Style Exercises At Home

Caucasian athlete doing push-ups on floor

You can get fit by running outdoors, or by exercising at a fancy gym, but in the end all your muscles care about is that they got to contract a bunch of times. Need a workout you can do when you’re stuck in one place with no gear? Ask a former prisoner.

Coss Marte mastered the no-equipment workout while serving time in a 9x6 prison cell, and now teaches those moves at ConBody. In this video, he’ll show you five exercises you can do in any space: push-ups, mountain climbers, sit-and-stands, squat thrusts, and squat jumps. String them together in a circuit for a full-body workout.

It's the perfect no-equipment workout for any of us couped up in the house during the times of corona.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • WillD @willd

    Not sure calling them 'prison-style' is going to make you many friends. People having to stay at home really don't want to think of it as a prison.

    -1

