Turn Your Living Room Into a Home Gym With These 16 At-Home Workout Essentials

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After having spent the better half of two years holed up at home, it’s fair to say our home-workout game has reached its peak. Virtual Zumba? Nailed it. Every ten-minute ab workout ever made on YouTube? You bet we’ve done that too. We even attempted to squat two 10kg water jugs on either side of a broomstick because we couldn’t get our hands on a real barbell, and let’s just say, don’t try that at home.

But, since coming off the DIY home workout equipment, you’ll be happy to know we’ve taken a much safer route to our home fitness escapades, which included buying some awesome adjustable weights, resistance bands and slam balls (oh, and we might have even splashed out on an exercise bike).

So, if you’re looking to spice up your lounge room sweat sesh, you’re in luck because we’re about to unleash our collection of beginner-friendly workout equipment faves. No gym membership required!

Aerobic Mini Exercise Stepper

Mini steppers are a scaled-down version of the stair-stepping machines you usually see in the gym. The device consists of a body, two feet panels and some stretched armbands. Using a mini stepper regularly provides similar benefits to walking. Still, a key benefit of using the machine is convenience, especially if you’re stuck in your seven-day close contact isolation at home.

Where to buy: eBay ($72.99), Amazon ($88.89)

Proflex Home Treadmill

I love a quick blitz on the treadmill before jumping into my other exercises, just to warm up and prepare my body. That’s why having a treadmill or some sort of cardio machine can be a great addition to your home gym. This particular Proflex Home Treadmill features 12 pre-set training programs designed to simulate natural terrain, a user-centric control panel with a digital LCD display that lets you set up a range of different speeds, as well as a tethered key for utmost safety.

Where to buy: eBay ($379, usually $799)

Speed Jump Rope

Simple but effective. This jump rope is another great pre-workout warm-up, and it’s also a great cardio alternative if you want to take a day of your morning run for something a lil’ different.

Where to buy: eBay ($9.99), Amazon ($16.90)

Meteor Dead Bounce Slam Balls

A Meteor dead bounce slam ball is the perfect piece of workout equipment for those looking to train at home. Designed to be used by athletes of all sizes and skill levels, they’re versatile enough to use as wall balls or as a traditional medicine balls. You can purchase balls weighing anywhere from 2kgs-15kgs.

Where to buy: Amazon ($74.95), eBay ($79.95)

Home Gym Total Body Workout Equipment Set

This full-body at-home workout kit trains your abs, core, speed, legs, and arms. The kit comes with an ab roller wheel, a single jump rope, two gliding discs and three resistance bands, so you can design different workouts that target different areas of the body.

Where to buy: Amazon ($64)

Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights

Really up the ante of your workout by adding these wrist weights to your workouts. You can wear them on both your ankles or wrists to add intensity to any exercise.

Where to buy: eBay ($29.99), Amazon ($49.99)

TRX PRO3 Suspension Trainer System

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or trying to take your workouts to the next level, you can use the TRX straps to do a variety of resistance training from the comfort of your own home. The TRX bands are designed to help you burn fat, build strength and improve your overall fitness levels.

Where to buy: eBay ($58.99), Catch ($169)

Adjustable Dumbbell / Barbell Weight Set 20kg

If you’re looking for a quality set of weights to use at home, this set is worth investing in. You can adjust the weight up to 20kg using removable weight plates, and there’s even a connecting rod to turn the two dumbbells into a barbell. This means you can do a full-body strength workout with just one set of weights.

Where to buy: eBay ($73.90), Amazon ($139.99 with coupon)

Everfit Bench Press

Want to put those dumbbells to good use for chest and tri day? This trusty piece of workout equipment is all you need to complete the set. It features a robust tubular steel construction with extra thick padding on top, this lil’ bench looks super-compact, but in reality, it holds up to 300kg — so press away, baby.

While we’re here, you’ll be happy to know that the legs are capped and have protective ends, so it won’t damage your gym floors. This makes the bench super anti-slip, too.

Where to buy: eBay ($53.95), Amazon ($53.95),

HCE Kettlebells 8-24kg

If you were a regular on the kettlebells in the gym, purchasing a set for at-home workouts could be worth it. They’re one of the most underrated free weights that you can use for a range of exercises like squats, swings, twists, snatches and more. They’re an excellent way to work a variety of muscle groups.

Where to buy: Catch ($23.95), Amazon ($42), eBay ($45.95), Rebel ($64.99)

MagneTrainer-ER Mini Exercise Bike Arm and Leg Exerciser

The MagneTrainer ER is a light, portable at-home mini exercise bike that is perfect for at-home use. Designed for upper and lower body workouts with arm and foot pedal extensions, it’s an easy way to get a taste of your regular gym workout from the comfort of your own home.

Where to buy: eBay ($335.99), Amazon ($459.32)

URBNFit Pilates Ring

Pilates rings are a great addition to your regular mat workout. Designed to enhance abduction or adduction exercises, they’re great for helping you tone and activate upper and lower body muscles. Whether you’re taking your Pilates workout to the next level or you’re looking to add some variety to your at-home classes, the ring will intensify your workout.

Where to buy: eBay ($78.94), Amazon ($79.45)

Meteor Battling Ropes

Battling ropes are a popular tool for strength and resistance training. They’re a great way to work almost every muscle in your body — hands, arms, shoulders, legs, thighs, core and back. Trust us when we tell you, you’ll be sweaty within minutes! When used effectively, the ropes help to sculpt muscles, improve endurance, and burn calories for one epic workout.

Where to buy: Amazon ($65.95), eBay ($68.95), Catch ($68.95)

YICYC Portable Pilates Bar Kit

If you’re looking to add a little extra spice to your pilates mat session, why not invest in a pilates stick? A portable pilates stick can add another level of intensity to your workout and improve posture, shaping and sculpting the body.

Where to buy: eBay ($13.99), Amazon ($22.98), Catch ($24.95)

Lifeway Resistance Bands

Every exercise you do becomes about 10 times tougher when you add a resistance band to it. This set of three gives you options for difficulty levels and features a no-roll and no-slip design (essential), so you can push your workout to the limit.

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.99), eBay ($32.29)

BBAMK Handheld Muscle Massage Gun

Okay, we’ve given you all the actual workout tricks of the trade, but this one will give your muscles some post-workout lovin’. In other words, say goodbye to any post-squat soreness, tension or stiffness. With six different massage heads and 20 adjustable speeds, it covers just about all of your massage needs.

Where to buy: Amazon ($99.99 with coupon)