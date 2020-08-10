Level Up Your Life

Do These Prison-Style Exercises at Home

Beth Skwarecki

Published 7 mins ago: August 10, 2020 at 3:10 pm
Need a workout you can do when you’re stuck in one place with no gear? Ask a former prisoner.

You can get fit by running outdoors, or by exercising at a fancy gym, but in the end all your muscles care about is that they got to contract a bunch of times.

This is why if you’re uncomfortable going to the gym because of COVID-19 concerns or if you’re living in lockdown, there’s no need to despair. If you’re after a solid home workout without the hassle and fuss of using equipment, then you’ve come to the right place.

Coss Marte mastered the no-equipment workout while serving time in a 9×6 prison cell, and now teaches those moves at ConBody. In this video, he’ll show you five exercises you can do in any space: push-ups, mountain climbers, sit-and-stands, squat thrusts, and squat jumps. String them together in a circuit for a full-body workout.

It’s the perfect no-equipment workout for any of us couped up in the house during the times of corona.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

These Are the Only Five Exercises You Need at the Gym
