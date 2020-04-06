How To Maximise Your Napping Efficiency

Here Are Five Alternatives To Reddit

Image: iStock

A quick power nap can determine the difference between staying productive or coasting through the day like a brain-dead zombie. But how much rest do you actually need to boost your energy levels? What are the best times of the day to score some quick Zs? And how does your circadian rhythm fit into it all this? This information-packed infographic from Art Of Wellbeing explains all.

As Art Of Wellbeing notes on its blog, napping can be a highly effective tool for anyone who values better, more productive days. However, it's important to follow some tried-and-tested guidelines: otherwise that sneaky cat nap could do more harm than good.

The infographic below talks you through the scientific benefits along with seven tips to get the most out of your nap: from the obvious (set an alarm!) to the unusual (apparently, there's such thing as a "coffee nap".)

