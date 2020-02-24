Last Week's 10 Biggest Posts

Plenty of video games are "cinematic". But only a handful actually make you feel like you're in a movie. The following games tick all the same boxes as a great blockbuster -- from compelling characters and unforeseen plot twists to relentless action and heart-stopping set pieces. (Some even contain romance and nooky!) If you've exhausted your Netflix binge-list or just feel like something a little more interactive, these ten video games contain everything a cinephile needs.