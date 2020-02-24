Last Week's 10 Biggest Posts

You wanted: Weird Samsung Android notifications, motorbikes are too powerful, five foods you should never feed to dogs, the trick to crispy-skin chicken wings. Kick off your Monday by checking out the ten most popular posts from last week.
- Why You Got A Weird '1' Notification On Your Samsung Android
Did you get a weird notification on your Samsung phone last night? You’re not alone. Reports of a mysterious notification have been hitting the internet over the past day after some Samsung phones received a “Find my Phone” push notification that simply said “1,” with no explanation.
- 5 Foods You Should Never Feed To Dogs
You probably know that you shouldn't feed chocolate to your dog — but maybe your dog got into your lolly stash anyway, and came out fine. Meanwhile, your vet is more concerned that you admit to feeding him raisins. Confused? Let's take a look at what the dangers really are.
- Wilder Vs Fury 2: How To Watch In Australia Free And Online
This coming Saturday, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring to decide the WBC world heavyweight boxing title. Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history. Here's how to watch live, online and free in Australia.
- Soak Chicken Wings In Baking Powder For Crispier Skin
Chicken wings are often a near-mandatory menu item for social gatherings, but they're finicky - never quite right from the oven, with disappointingly soggy skin. One methodical foodie has found the perfect home-cooked solution: an overnight baking powder bath.
- Microsoft Is Killing Off Its 2018 Windows 10 Update
Microsoft is finally driving a knife into its Windows 10 November 2018 update — the dreaded 1809 version. After May 2020, the plagued update will no longer be supported by security updates and users will be urged to move onto later models. Here's how you check whether you'll be affected.
- Motorbikes Are Way Too Powerful
In 1948, The Vincent Black Shadow was the fastest naturally aspirated motorcycle in the world. At Bonneville that year, rider Rollie Free achieved a record-breaking speed of 148.6 mph (239 km/h) before stripping down to his swimsuit and riding superman style on the bike breaking the record again by going just over 150 mph (241 km/h) and setting up one of the greatest pictures in the history of motorcycling.
- Two Easy Ways To Poach An Egg
Poached eggs are the super stars of brunch and the heroes of salads that eat like a meal, but many a home cook is put off by the process of cooking one. If you are skittish about dropping a raw egg into simmering water, relax, it's not as hard as it's cracked up to be.
- 10 Ways To Make Your Dog HappierIt is difficult to refer to what dogs, as a collective, like and dislike and how they behave. Just as humans do, dogs all have their own personalities and learned preferences and so can differ dramatically in how they approach life and what they take from it.
- Top 9 Ways To Look Better (Based On Your Body And Face Shape)Our face shapes and body shapes can help us choose the most fitting hairstyles, clothing and accessories. Here are ten tips to help you accentuate your best features.
- What Is Windows 10 X (And Do You Need It)?
Look out, world - there's a new Windows operating system on the block. Here's what you need to know.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink