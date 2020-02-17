Microsoft Is Killing Off Its 2018 Windows 10 Update

Microsoft is finally driving a knife into its Windows 10 November 2018 update — the dreaded 1809 version. After May 2020, the plagued update will no longer be supported by security updates and users will be urged to move onto later models. Here's how you check whether you'll be affected.

Microsoft announced on 12 February the end was nigh for one of its derided updates — Windows 10 1809 — and that 12 May 2020 would be the day marked for its eternal sleep. The 1809 update was due to be Windows' October update but was delayed to November and released with a number of driver and processor issues.

Now, it's finally being put to sleep.

"These editions will no longer receive security updates after May 12, 2020," the Microsoft post read. "Customers who contact Microsoft Support after this date will be directed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 to remain supported."

The following editions are affected, according to Microsoft's post:

  • Windows 10 Home, version 1809
  • Windows 10 Pro, version 1809
  • Windows 10 Pro for Education, version 1809
  • Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, version 1809
  • Windows 10 IoT Core, version 1809

How do I check which update I have?

For most of us, Windows 10 updates are probably set to automatic so the latest versions are already loaded up onto your system. With the number of Windows 10 update bugs that have been floating around in the last year's run, however, others have likely switched that off to avoid a Russian Roulette of troubled updates.

To check which update you have, head to Settings, System and then About. Under Windows specifications, you'll see Edition and Version. If yours still says 1809, then you're going to be affected and it's worthwhile scheduling in an update in the next four months leading up to its funeral.

Under Update & Security, select the Windows Update option and check for any available updates. Recent updates have been a bit of a landmine as of late but the latest, for 1903 and 1909, hasn't had any major breakages reported yet.

Vale, 1809. You finicky bastard.

