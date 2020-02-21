Why You Got A Weird '1' Notification On Your Samsung Android

Strewth! Superloop Just Smashed NBN Pricing By $21 A Month

Photo: Shutterstock

Did you get a weird notification on your Samsung phone last night? You’re not alone. Reports of a mysterious notification have been hitting the internet over the past day after some Samsung phones received a “Find my Phone” push notification that simply said “1,” with no explanation.

That’s only part of the mystery, though, as some users also noticed a spike in Find My Phone’s battery usage along with the random alert. Users speculated about the cause and looked for any potential fixes for the battery issue, but no clear solutions have emerged.

The good news is the notification is nothing to worry about. Samsung says the alert was simply an accident. Basically, someone pressed a button they didn’t mean to and sent out the mass notification during an internal test—it wasn’t anyone trying to locate your device without your approval, though why it said “1" is unclear (and probably doesn’t matter, unless you’re really into numerology).

The battery issue, however, is another story. There’s obviously a correlation, but Samsung’s statement didn’t address the issue. The Find My Phone feature doesn’t normally use up battery like that under normal conditions, so hopefully, it was just a one-time fluke and not a bug. There’s no need to start frantically changing your passwords, disabling notifications, or anything like that.

That said, if you wake up in the middle of the night and see a “2" on your smartphone, you might want to move your phone away from your head. You never know.

