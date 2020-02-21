Wilder Vs Fury 2: How To Watch In Australia Free And Online

Image: Getty Images

This coming Saturday, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring to decide the WBC world heavyweight boxing title. Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history. Here's how to watch live, online and free in Australia.

Wilder Vs Fury 2: What time does the fight start in Australia?

The Wilder Vs Fury rematch will be decided this Saturday night in Las Vegas. For Australia, this works out to Sunday, February 23 at 4:00PM AEDT.

Here's the full breakdown for each Australian time zone: NSW Wilder Vs Fury 2 start time: 4pm Victoria Wilder Vs Fury 2 start time: 4pm Tasmania Wilder Vs Fury 2 start time: 4pm (AEST) ACT Wilder Vs Fury 2 start time: 4pm Queensland Wilder Vs Fury 2 start time: 4pm Northern Territory Wilder Vs Fury 2 start time: 3:30pm Western Australia Wilder Vs Fury 2 start time: 2pm South Australia Wilder Vs Fury 2 start time: 3:30pm

Note that there will also be an undercard featuring Australian super welterweight Daniel Lewis which kicks off at 2:00PM AEDT.

Where is the Wilder Vs Fury 2 fight being held?

The Wilder Vs Fury 2 fight will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

How much does Wilder Vs Fury 2 cost?

The pay-per-view match will set you back $49.95 in Australia. Although there are sneaky ways to get around this. (See below.)

How to watch Wilder Vs Fury 2 on TV

The Wilder Vs Fury 2 fight will be shown on the Pay-Per-View channel Main Event. Paying customers will be able to follow the action on their large screen TVs via the Foxtel app or Fetch TV.

How to watch Wilder Vs Fury 2 online

If you don't have access to a smart TV, the aforementioned Pay-Per-View options can be accessed on a computer or tablet. You can also purchase the fight on UFC TV.

How to watch Wilder Vs Fury 2 at the pub

You can rest assured that sports venues around the country will be showing the Wilder Vs Fury 2 fight on the biggest commercial TV screens that money can buy. Here are all the bars and pubs that will be showing the Mayweather Vs McGregor live. (Type in your postcode to find the closest venue to your location.). For maximum mayhem, choose an Irish pub!

How To Watch Wilder Vs Fury 2 if you're stuck at work

The Foxtel, Main Event and UFC TV pay-per-views can all be accessed on laptops, tablets or smartphones. Bring some headphones and pretend to look busy!

How to watch Wilder Vs Fury 2 for free

Image: YouTube

The only legal way to watch the Wilder Vs Fury 2 fight without paying is to head down the pub (see above.) With that said, Australia is a nation of ex-convicts... and convicts find a way.

One option is to trawl the internet on February 23 for a cheeky broadcast on Facebook Live. This is precisely what happened during the Anthony Mundine Vs Danny Green pay-per-view boxing match back in 2017. Darren Sharpe, a mechanic from Brisbane, ended up getting 112,000 viewers piggybacking off his Facebook Live stream of the fight!

Needless to say, Foxtel was not amused, but it did not pursue the matter legally. Sharpe was eventually forced to issue a public apology for breaking copyright law, but that was all he copped. Meanwhile, none of the people who watched the stream were punished in any way.

Just be aware that this is a pretty risky way to watch the fight - if a Facebook Live stream does appear, it will be of the handheld, bootleg variety and the broadcast could be shut down at any second. Also, it's clearly an extremely dodgy thing to partake in. (For those interested, you can read up on the legalities of Facebook Live event streaming here.)

Wilder Vs Fury 2: Fighter stats