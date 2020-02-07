How To Get Started With Coding [Infographic]

How To Switch Off Auto-Playing Previews In Netflix

As the adage goes, it's never too late to start over. If you feel like a career change and like the idea of building websites for a living, this infographic from finance site Varooma contains everything a beginner needs to know - with an emphasis on finding paid work.

The below guide is aimed at 40-to-50-somethings who are looking to switch careers later in life. However, the information is applicable to anyone who wants to get into web development without experience.

For first-time coders, the main stumbling block is obviously language. However, as Varooma explains on its accompanying blog, the hurdle isn't quite as high as you might be thinking:

If you’ve worked thousands of hours at a job or jobs that required you to be deeply logical and scientific, or you have an engineer’s mind for an elegant solution, learning to code may feel relatively natural to you.

...A combination of up-to-the-minute knowledge and a demonstrable history of logical problem-solving could stand you in good stead for a decent position.

The infographic contains advice on where to start and the best online resources to find help. (In short, you don't have to go it alone: coders can be found offering technical lessons and community support via online portals such as Quora, Github and Hashnode.) Good luck!

[Via Varooma]

This story has been updated since its original publication.

  • dox-au Guest

    wow a learn to code graphic, and it throws in c and c++, yet omits c#
    yep start learning those pointers

