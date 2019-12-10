Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 30% off Solar-Powered Outdoor Lights, 80% off everything at Rooster Teeth, $10 off Telstra prepaid mobile plans and more!

1. Best 'Kris Kringle' gifts: If you're doing the whole Secret Santa thing at work this year, you only have a few more days to get your online orders in. Here are some great, hand-picked options from Catch, with prices starting at under $7. Click here!

2. $10 off Telstra mobile plans: Telstra has knocked $10 off almost all postpaid phone plans. The standout deal is 60GB Data with no lock-in contract for $50 per month. Click here!

Here are the inclusions:

3. 20% off loads of products at eBay: eBay is upping its Christmas clearance sale with a further 20% off selected items. Available products include TVs, electronics, alcohol, sporting gear, power tools, toys and Lego. To get the full discount, use the code 'PEACHY20' at checkout. Click here!

4. 32% off solar lights: Never replace a light bulb again with the Lingsee solar-powered lights. These LED panels are waterproof, motion sensoring and capable of illuminating 50 square meters. They're currently down to just $33.99. Click here!

5. Half-price books: The Book Depository is offering up to 50% cashback on select books through Shopback. The deal includes free delivery worldwide. Click here!

6. Rooster Teeth closing down sale: Rooster Teeth is shutting its Australian gaming store with 80% off storewide, including toys, playing cards, apparel and accessories. Click here!

See More Lifehacker Deals Here!

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles