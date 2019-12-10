Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 30% off Solar-Powered Outdoor Lights, 80% off everything at Rooster Teeth, $10 off Telstra prepaid mobile plans and more!

1. Best 'Kris Kringle' gifts: If you're doing the whole Secret Santa thing at work this year, you only have a few more days to get your online orders in. Here are some great, hand-picked options from Catch, with prices starting at under $7. Click here!

2. $10 off Telstra mobile plans: Telstra has knocked $10 off almost all postpaid phone plans. The standout deal is 60GB Data with no lock-in contract for $50 per month. Click here!

Here are the inclusions:

3. 20% off loads of products at eBay: eBay is upping its Christmas clearance sale with a further 20% off selected items. Available products include TVs, electronics, alcohol, sporting gear, power tools, toys and Lego. To get the full discount, use the code 'PEACHY20' at checkout. Click here!

4. 32% off solar lights: Never replace a light bulb again with the Lingsee solar-powered lights. These LED panels are waterproof, motion sensoring and capable of illuminating 50 square meters. They're currently down to just $33.99. Click here!

5. Half-price books: The Book Depository is offering up to 50% cashback on select books through Shopback. The deal includes free delivery worldwide. Click here!

6. Rooster Teeth closing down sale: Rooster Teeth is shutting its Australian gaming store with 80% off storewide, including toys, playing cards, apparel and accessories. Click here!

