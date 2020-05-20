Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: Aussie Broadband Offers $10 Off First 6 Months On NBN Plans

Click Frenzy Deal: Get Truckloads Of Data For Just $28 A Month

The Click Frenzy deals are still flying in left and right and we've got a sweet one from Aussie Broadband. Check it out.

Aussie Broadband has slashed $10 per month from almost all of its NBN plans — excluding NBN 12 and NBN 250. It's valid for your first six months with the telco after which you'll have to pay the full price. But the plans are contract-free so you can leave whenever. Anything contract-free is such a win.

The star of the show is probably the NBN 100/20 plan, priced at $79 per month with 86Mbps evening speeds.

The promo is only running until 11.59pm tomorrow, Thursday, 21 May. To take advantage of it, use the promo code MAYHEM.

Hurry up and make the most of this pretty legit Click Frenzy deal.

And, if you weren't already convinced, Aussie Broadband actually offers its customers a solution to solve internet interruptions. There's a switch on hand that will let you 'kick' your connection. It's built into the MyAussie app and acts similar to a fresh reboot that you can control. It's powerful and will restart everything all the way through the network.

For more deals, we have a big wrap of all the great Click Frenzy offers that are still available. Since iso's given our savings account a boost, it might be time to buy yourself a thing or two you've been eyeing for a while.

