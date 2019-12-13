Six Deals You Need To Know In Australia Today

G'day! Here are today's cracking deals for Lifehacker readers, including: Sony Store Xmas sale, cheap video games from Amazon, $326 off digital air fryers and more!
1. Amazon video games sale: Amazon is having a big Christmas sale on video games across PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Click here!
2. Sony Christmas sale: The Sony Store is having a Chrissy sale across multiple product categories including TVs, cameras and speakers. Click here!
3. Win a retro Happy Meal toy collection: We're giving away a full set of retro Happy Meal Toys from McDonald's. Just tell us in 25 words or less what would your ultimate Happy Meal toy be. Click here!
4. $326 off digital air fryers: Catch has knocked over $320 off the Kitchen Couture 5L Digital Air Fryer. It's now down to an absurdly low $73. There are a bunch of other models available too. Click here!
5. eBay daily deals: Another day, another eBay sale. Click here to see today's bargains!
6. $10 off Telstra mobile plans: Telstra has knocked $10 off almost all postpaid phone plans. The standout deal is 60GB Data with no lock-in contract for $50 per month. Click here!
