Kris Kringle: The Best Secret Santa Gift Ideas Under $10, $30 And $50

If you're doing the whole Secret Santa thing at work this year, you only have a few more days to get your online orders in (if that). To save you embarking on a fruitless search, here are a handful of solid Kris Kringle gift ideas that you can snap up for as little as $7.

The following products come from Catch and range in price from $6.99 to around $40. We've tried to focus on fun and useful gift ideas along with some endearingly tacky options for office jokesters out there. Here's the list!

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $10

If your Secret Santa recipient is a staunch lefty, this will make their day.

This is almost certainly awful but at least it looks expensive. (Well, more expensive than $7, anyway.)

Contains over 90 popular drink recipes.

If your gift recipient doesn't appreciate the above pun, they are unworthy.

When inspiration fails, go with an old classic.

If you work in a ribald office that loves to take the piss, this could be a fun option. (Just don't blame us if you end up getting a call from the HR department.)

To go with the Trump toilet paper, natch.

For the foodie in the office. As an added bonus, they might start making you sushi for lunch.

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $30

Here's a great option for the office metrosexual. (Or a coworker with extreme BO.)

For the gamer in the office. Contains over 200 games!

This one is guaranteed to be a big hit during the Christmas work party.

If your coworker has a summer holiday lined up, this is the gift to get.

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $50

Down from $129! Also contains two refill cartridges.

If you get saddled with an elderly admin person for your Secret Santa, this could be a good option. Includes Onion, Basil, Curry Powder, Rosemary, Chilli, Garlic, Cinnamon, Thyme, Oregano, Pink Himalayan Salt, Paprika and Parsley.

We're willing to bet there's a die-hard Star Wars fan in your office. (There's one in every workplace.)

