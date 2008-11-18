Internode Ultra Lets You Ditch Your Existing Landline, Keep The Number

Internode today rolls out its Ultra plans, which combine its existing Naked DSL broadband and VOIP plan with a regular phone connection — meaning you can dump your current landline plan, still have the security of a standard line if the Net connection dies, and even migrate your existing phone number. The service is available from today in metropolitan areas, according to Internode (and existing customers can migrate across from another plan if they wish). Prices start at $69.95 with 5GB of downloads — not bad when you consider there's no line rental involved and Internode hasn't yet joined the upload-counting crowd.