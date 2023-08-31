Get a Free Netflix Subscription With These Optus NBN Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re somehow not signed up for Netflix already, you might be able to score it for free through Optus.

Sign up for any of the Optus NBN plans using the widget below, and you’ll get a standard Netflix subscription as part of the offer.

Our pick of the lot here is the Optus Plus Internet Family Entertainer Fast NBN plan.

This internet plan comes with unlimited data and typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. What’s more, Optus is currently running a promotion on this plan that knocks the cost down from $129 per month to just $99 for the first six months, so long as you sign up before September 27, 2023.

That discount works out to be $120, all told, but the real kicker here is that it’s a no-contract plan. That means you’re free to swap to a new provider at any time or if a better deal comes along.

You’ll also score a discounted rate on Optus Sport, which brings the price down from $24.99 per month to $6.99 per month. That’s less than half the full rate, which is pretty good to have if the recent success of the Matildas has turned you into a football fan.

That isn’t the only promotion that Optus is currently running when it comes to Netflix, nor is it the only way to save money on streaming services through the provider if you know where to look.

It might not seem as flashy an inclusion as something like $5 per day roaming or access to Australia’s biggest mobile network, but signing for Optus now comes with access to a platform called SubHub. Bundling subscriptions like Netflix through this service can score you a scaling discount of up to 10 per cent, depending on the specific number of subscriptions you bundle together.

You do have to be subscribed to a fair few different streamers for the savings offered by SubHub to be worth all that much, but the discounts add up quickly all the same. It doesn’t hurt that Optus is currently running a bunch of other promotions around its subscription bundling platform.

One of these promotions lets you save half on the cost of a Netflix subscription for three months if you bundle it via SubHub. Another lets you nab 6 months of Prime Video for free if you do the same for Amazon’s video streaming service.

If the recent price hikes of Stan, Amazon Prime, and Disney have you irked, taking advantage of these offers might help you claw back that cash. You can get set up in Optus SubHub with any of the Optus NBN plans featured in the widget below.

