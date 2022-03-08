Optus’ Subscription Management Platform Now Has Netflix

Last year Optus introduced a brand new subscription bundling service for its customers. Optus SubHub goes beyond simply collating all your various streaming services and also throws in some decent ways to save money on your subscriptions.

With so many different subscription services on offer now it’s a common wish to just have everything under one roof. While there still isn’t a simple catch-all subscription for everything, SubHub will make it easier to keep track of all your different services.

Here’s how it works.

What is SubHub?

SubHub is described as a command centre for users to manage all their different entertainment subscriptions. It puts all your various services in one place, with one bill, and makes it easier to keep track of what you’re paying for.

As Optus’ TV Content and Product Development VP, Clive Dickens, put it:

“With SubHub, we have turned the table on complexity with a single platform allowing customers to bundle their multiple new and existing subscriptions, enjoy them as they need them and pause them when they don’t, with just a few clicks.”

Essentially it’s a platform for all your other platforms.

Optus has formed partnerships with a number of major subscription services to bundle under its SubHub umbrella. The catch here is that, naturally, you need to be an Optus customer to gain access.

Which services does SubHub cover?

Now the important stuff, the content.

To be clear, SubHub isn’t a new streaming service. It won’t bring out any new movies or TV shows for you to watch but it claims to be an efficient organisational tool for the services that do.

As of March 2022, Optus has brought Netflix on board as an official Subhub partner, meaning you can manage your subscription with things like your internet and phone bills.

Another headliner on SubHub is Amazon Prime which also includes the various services you get access to with a Prime subscription, including Prime Video, Music and Prime Gaming.

However, SubHub doesn’t just cover video streaming, it also includes things like Calm, an app for mindfulness, Kindle Unlimited for reading, and Inkl, a news subscription service covering outlets like the New York Times and Economist.

Here’s a full list of the services linked with Subhub right now:

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Music

Amazon Prime Gamine

BritBox

Calm

MasterClass

Kindle Unlimited

Sweat

Inkl

Iqiyi

iWonder

Optus Sport

Paramount+ and Fetch are listed as coming soon to Subhub and interestingly, during the launch event, Optus said Discovery+ would be a future content partner, despite the service not having launched in Australia yet. Keep an eye out for that one.

What deals are on offer?

SubHub offers more than just a content management service and will entice users with additional deals and benefits.

All SubHub users gain Optus Sport and OS Fitness subscriptions for no additional cost.

If you bundle an additional two subscriptions on top of that through SubHub you’ll get 5% off both of them. If you add 3 or more subscriptions, you’ll get 10% off the lot.

Extended free trials and deals are also on offer for SubHub members.

Optus is giving its SubHub customers a free 6-month subscription to Amazon Prime, provided you’re not already a standard subscriber. To get around this you would need to cancel your Prime subscription and re-sign up through SubHub.

There’s also a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription, 3-month MasterClass sub, 1-month of BritBox, 1 month of iQiyi, and 3 months of Calm or Sweat on offer for free via SubHub when you choose one as a subscription.

As part of Netflix’s launch on SubHub, Optus has introduced three new internet plans that include a Netflix subscription as part of the bundle.

Here’s what’s on offer:

nbn Internet Family Entertainer Fast plan – $109 per month for 6 months (then $119). Unlimited data, includes a WiFi booster and Netflix subscription.

nbn Internet Family Entertainer plan – $89 per month for 6 months (then $99). Standard speed, unlimited data, includes a WiFi booster and Netflix subscription.

5G Internet Entertainer Superfast plan – $89 per month for 6 months (then $99). Comes with a WiFi6 modem and Netflix subscription.

How do you access it?

To access SubHub you need to be an eligible Optus customer.

At the moment this covers current Optus mobile and Optus home broadband customers and excludes pre-paid customers.

It’s pretty easy to sign up with Optus and if you’re looking to start a plan here are our breakdowns of its NBN and mobile deals.

Once signed up to SubHub you can access it via a web browser or on the My Optus App and manage all your subscriptions from there.

Is it worth it?

So, after all that, is SubHub worth it?

The idea is definitely a good one. Many people would jump at the chance to streamline all their subscription bills and services. That being said it probably needs a few more services on-board to entice users outside of the Optus sphere.

For Optus customers who are already eligible, it’s probably worth checking out SubHub. There are savings to be had here, particularly if you’re new to some of the services on offer and want to try them out.

You can check out SubHub for yourself here.