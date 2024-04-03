ANZAC Day Weather 2024: Here’s the Forecast for Every Capital City in Australia

Easter may have just passed, but we’ve already got the next public holiday on the calendar in our sights, so we’re looking ahead at the ANZAC Day weather forecast. The commemorative day earns us a public holiday most years, with many people likely heading out early to attend Dawn services or maybe taking a four-day weekend away – so we’ve broken down the ANZAC Day weather forecast for 2024 to help you plan for your activities.

When is ANZAC Day 2024?

The ANZAC Day holiday falls on Thursday, April 25, meaning that you can take Friday, April 26 off work if you’d like to land yourself a four-day weekend.

Australian capital city weather forecasts for ANZAC Day

ANZAC day weather. iStock

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has a long-range forecast overview that indicates – in general terms – what Australia can expect for the coming months. And for April through to June, it has shared the below:

April to June rainfall is likely to be below median for much of northern tropical Australia.

April to June maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to very likely to be above median for almost all of Australia.

April to June maximum temperatures are at least 3 times more likely than normal to be unusually high for most of northern Australia and much of eastern New South Wales and Tasmania.

April to June minimum temperatures are at least 3 times more likely than normal to be unusually high for much of the east coast and western, northern, and far south-eastern Australia.

The long-range forecast is influenced by several factors, including record-warm oceans globally and a weakening El Niño.

For specific weather forecasts for ANZAC Day, we’ve referred to AccuWeather, which has long-range predictions for the public holiday date. Here are the individual ANZAC Day weather forecasts for each capital city in Australia:

ANZAC Day Sydney weather forecast

Temperature: 16 – 21°C

Weather: Mostly sunny, morning showers

Chance of rain: 60%

ANZAC Day Melbourne weather forecast

Temperature: 10 – 18°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

ANZAC Day Brisbane forecast

Temperature: 18 – 25°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

ANZAC Day Canberra forecast

Temperature: 8 – 18°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

ANZAC Day Hobart weather forecast

Temperature: 10 – 15°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 25%

ANZAC Day Adelaide forecast

Temperature: 11 – 19°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 25%

ANZAC Day Darwin forecast

Temperature: 24 – 33°C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

ANZAC Day Perth weather forecast

Temperature: 16 – 25°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

The winter chill is definitely beginning to settle in across the country, but luckily, it looks like most Australian capitals are expected to have a rain-free day—sorry, Sydney. However, bear in mind that this is the weather and could change in the lead-up to ANZAC Day.

Additionally, remember that many shops and services will be closed for ANZAC Day, so plan accordingly.

Lead Image Credit: iStock