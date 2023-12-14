Kmart’s $35 Dyson Airwrap Dupe Will Save You Over $900

If you’re after the best hair styling tool, there’s one particular brand and item that comes to mind: the Dyson Airwrap. The only issue is that investing in one will set you back a fair amount. Almost a thousand ($949), to be precise. But (of course) Kmart has stepped in, and shoppers have been rushing to the discount store to get their hands on the $35 Anko Hot Air Styler that’s said to be a dupe of the Dyson Airwrap.

The Anko Hot Air Styler is only $35. Image: Kmart Australia.

The online frenzy began when Melbournian Paris Woods took to TikTok to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Kmart product, comparing its result to the much more expensive Dyson version and its Styler Volumising Brush Attachment.

“I might actually have to swap over from the Dyson at this point,” Woods captioned the video, which has since been viewed over 1.3 million times and liked by over 101.9k people at the time of writing.

Using the Anko brush tool, Woods effortlessly styled her wet wavy hair in mere minutes.

“Are you kidding me? It looks so good,” the TikToker said, impressed at how the budget dupe left her hair looking straight and silky.

“So far it’s taken me… probably five minutes, and it looks incredible.”

Paris Woods was shocked at the results from the $35 styling tool. Image: TikTok/pariswoods.

Thousands of people flocked to the comments section, stating they needed to get their hands on the buy.

“I was not expecting it to do something good,” one viewer exclaimed.

Another wrote, “Thank you, I’m getting this asap.”

A third person confirmed, saying, “Kmart hair tools are so good.”

Despite the cheap price and remarkable results, many still remained sceptical, so Woods created a second video comparing the Dyson Airwrap with the Kmart Hot Air Styler.

On one side of her head, she used the Kmart item, and on the other, she used the Dyson.

“Both of these tools are amazing,” the Melbournian confirmed, though admitting the Dyson did win for ease of use.

“I feel a lot more comfortable using this [the Dyson Airwrap], I do think it’s much easier to use – but that’s probably because it’s $900,” she said.

Nonetheless, Woods was still taken aback by the volume created by the Kmart product.

“For all those people saying the Kmart one will never compare to the Dyson, I’m pretty happy, for $35 compared to $900,” Woods said.

Paris Woods demonstrated a side-by-side comparison of the two styling tools. Image: TikTok/pariswoods. Kmart

After the video gained immense traction on the video-sharing platform, the Kmart item has since sold out online, but a few units can still be found in select stores. We’ll just keep our fingers crossed that the discount retailer decides to do a restock — ASAP.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok/pariswoods