The Top Picks From Kmart’s Cyber Monday Sale [UPDATE]

Black Friday has come and gone for the year, but Cyber Monday is upon us and folks are eager to snap up the last available bargains for the online sales season. As you may recall, Kmart dropped a pretty exciting selection of sales for the shopping period – which they titled ‘Bright Friday’ this year.

Unsurprisingly, the retail giant’s Black Friday sales (which ended 29 November) were incredibly popular, meaning items have been selling out all over the shop. But there are still sales to be found. Taking a peek on the website, the Kmart is still slinging discounts – now for Cyber Monday.

Take a peek below to get an idea for what’s flying off shelves (virtually and instore) right now. Be warned, these are moving very quickly.

Kmart’s Cyber Monday sales:

All of the following are online only.

2-in-1 Wi-Fi Projector with DVD Player – $99.00

Xiaomi Mi 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor – $499.00

60W 2.1CH Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer – $99.00

1080P Full-HD Dash Camera – $39.00

Telstra Essential Smart 2 Smartphone – Black – $29.00

Other remaining sales available:

Kmart’s kitchen and cooking appliance deals:

SodaKING Windsor Soda Maker $27.00 (RRP $69.95) – Click and collect, only

Retro Bar Fridge $199.00 – Online, only

Festiva Party Grill Portable Gas BBQ Set $99.00

Russell Hobbs Cambridge Breakfast Pack (toaster and kettle) $45.00 (RRP $79.96)

Bread Maker $49.00

Wine Cooler $129.00

Kmart’s general home deals:

1200 Thread Count Cotton Rich Sheet Set – King Bed, Silver $32.00

Cocoon Chair $199.00 – Online, only

Outdoor Modular Lounge Set $299.00 – Online, only

Deluxe Gazebo – Blue $79.00

Kmart’s beauty deals:

Remington Hair Straightener – Blush $15.00 (RRP $29.95)

Remington Performance Shaver $59.00 (RRP $129)

Vera Wang Lovestruck Eau de Parfum Natural Spray 100ml $19.00

Hummer Eau De Toilette Spray 125ml $19.00

Hollywood Mirror with Bluetooth – $69.00 – Online, only

Studio Selfie Light Stand – $15.00

Kmart’s sports and gaming deals:

61 Keys Teaching-Type Electronic Keyboard – $99.00

Wilson Federer Pro Adult Racquet – $69.00 (RRP $149.95)

4 Player Air Hockey Table – $129.00

Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Neon – Neon $399.00 (RRP $469)

Electrical Guitar Pack $99.00

Kookaburra Rampage Pro 1500 English Willow Cricket Bat – $129.00

If you’re intending to hop online and order a few bits and pieces during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it’s worth noting that Kmart is offering free shipping on orders over $65 (excluding a selection of specific items), and free click and collect services for purchases over $20.

Happy shopping, pals!

This article has been updated since its original publish date.