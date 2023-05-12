The Best Heated Throw Blankets to Keep You Warm and Cosy

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The sudden temperature drop has taken us all by surprise, forcing all of us to pull out our woolliest blankets earlier than we’d like. But what if we told you that you could get by for another month with just a heated blanket? That way, instead of lugging out all your doonas and winter warmers early, you can just curl up in one of these electric throws instead and save all that unboxing for a later date.

In case you haven’t heard of them, heated throw blankets (also known as electric blankets) is a blanket lined with electrical heating wires that, when switched on, will let you burrito yourself up in it and warm up in a matter of seconds.

Most usually have a variety of different temperature settings and are made from a range of different fabrics, so you can find one that’s fluffy and soft or as aesthetically pleasing as it is toasty.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. An electric blanket is going to cost you a small fortune. Well, good news – they’re actually really affordable, with most of them ranging from $60 for a basic fleece throw up to $130 for a bougie faux fur one. If you thought hoodie blankets were good, wait until you snuggle up in one of these.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best heated throw blankets that you can have delivered to your door before it really gets cold.

The best heated throw blankets in Australia

Dreamaker Luxurious Double-Sided Heated Fleece Throw

This super soft and extra fluffy Dreamaker heated throw blanket is perfect for winter. Ideal for binge-watching TV, warming you up while WFH, or just relishing in some well-deserved downtime, this throw features nine easy-to-use heat settings and has a one to nine-hour running time.

With your safety in mind, the throw comes with double overheat protection, an automatic off-timer (so you can avoid those costly heating bills), and the option to change temperatures to suit your needs. It also comes in a bunch of different colours, so you can pick one that goes with your decor.

Where to buy: eBay ($59.95) | Amazon ($59.95) | MyDeal ($79.95)

Giselle Heated Throw Rug

Snuggle up in the Giselle heated throw rug while you binge-watch the new episodes of Stranger Things. Made from a lightweight and super-soft coral fleece, this electric throw rug is just the thing to help you cut down on those costly heating bills without freezing your arse off. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, it has nine temperature settings, a nine-hour timer, overheating protection, a detachable controller and comes in seven different colours. It is also machine washable, which is a huge win!

Where to buy: eBay ($54.86) | Amazon ($49.65) | Myer ($60.95)

Dreamaker Faux Fur Heated Throw

Stay warm and comfortable in this bougie faux fur heated throw blanket. It features nine different heat settings, a user-friendly controller, a one to nine-hour auto-off function and easy to read electronic display. It comes in four different colours, pink, green, grey and black.

Where to buy: eBay ($59.95) | Amazon ($79.95)

Gainsborough Deluxe Heated Electric Throw Blanket

Stay toasty and warm with this plush faux fur throw blanket. Fully reversible with snuggly faux fur on one side and soft fleece on the other, it comes with nine heat settings, one to nine-hour safety auto-off function and a user-friendly controller.

Where to buy: eBay ($99.95) | MyDeal ($82.05)

Luxor Heated Electric Throw Blanket

If you’re sick of the sting that your cold leather couch gives you in winter every damn time you plop onto it, this heated blanket is the solution to your Arctic woes. With 10 temperature levels, overheat protection, a detachable controller with LED display and removable cables to make it machine washable, this baby will keep you safe, just as much as it will keep you warm.

The only downside in comparison to the other options is that this throw only comes in three different colourways. In saying that, the colourways are ocean, cream and black, which go with a bunch of different aesthetics.

Where to buy: Amazon ($54.80) | eBay ($54.80)