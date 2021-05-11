Coles’ Winter Best Buys Range Includes a Heated Throw for $35

If you cast your minds back but a month, you’ll recall that Coles launched a shiny new homewares range that caused jaws to hit floors because of its affordable nature. Well, bargain hunters, the supermarket chain has released its latest ‘Winter Warmers’ catalogue and the homewares gold continues, it seems.

If you’re hoping to refresh your digs in the lead up to winter, we’ve pulled together a list of the best homewares deals on offer here.

Probably the biggest bargain in the bunch is the Dreamaker Coral Fleece Heated Throw. This baby – which is available in a number of different colours – comes with 9 heat settings, a timer and overheating and overcurrent protection. It’s 160 by 120 cm and has been fitted with a coral fleece top and base. It’s priced at $34.99.

In addition to that, here are our top picks from Coles Winter Best Buys catalogue:

Dreamaker Electric Underblanket Multizone Queen – $54.99 each

(Also available: King Single $34.99 each and King $64.99 each)

Abercrombie & Ferguson Hot Water Bottle with Cover – $7.99 each

Sherwood Australian Wool Slipper – $19.99 each

Abercrombie & Ferguson Faux Mink Weighted Blanket 6.5kg – $69.99 each

Abercrombie & Ferguson Adult Hooded Snuggle Blanket (available in silver or blush) – $24.99 each

Germanica LCD Convection Heater – $59.99 each

Germanica Ceramic Tower Fan Heater – $59.99 each

Crestell Pinsonic Quilt Cover Set Queen and King – $29.99 each

I don’t know about you guys, but heated throws and weighted blankets for under $100 certainly have me considering updating my winter collection this year. There are few things as glorious as cuddling up on the couch with a snugly AF blanket, after all.

These items are on sale now, and you can find them in Coles stores around the country while stocks last. Keep in mind, however, that Coles has stated the Best Buys homewares range will not be available online or in Coles Express stores. You can find the full catalogue and a list of participating stores here.