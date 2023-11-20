17 Apple TV+ Shows That Are Definitely Worth Signing Up For

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Apple TV+ is still one of the newer streaming services in the big scheme of things, but it’s definitely making ground. Not only did Apple win its first Best Picture Oscar for CODA last year, but the streaming service is also home to multiple award-winning original TV shows that are well worth watching.

Here are some of the best TV shows you should check out on Apple TV+ if you haven’t already.

The best TV shows to stream on Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Image: Apple TV+

One of Apple TV+’s hottest new shows is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which is set in the same monster-verse as Godzilla vs Kong.

Following the reveal that monsters are, in fact, real, the series follows two siblings as they follow their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the Monarch organisation. The series stars Kurt and Wyatt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai and, of course, a few familiar monsters.

Lessons in Chemistry

Image: Apple TV+

Based on the popular book, Lessons in Chemistry is a period drama that explores life, love, cooking, chemistry and everything in between.

Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, a female chemist trying to make her way in a male-dominated field. She eventually finds success as the host of a daytime cooking show, where her unique take on cooking and chemistry strikes a chord with housewives around the nation.

Silo

Image: Apple TV+

If you’re hungering for a deep dystopian drama you’ve met your match in Silo.

The series adapted from Hugh Howey’s novels which depicts a civilisation living underground in a city-sized silo that keeps its citizens controlled with rules and regulations that are designed to protect them. However, that notion is protected after citizens start dying mysteriously and the new Sheriff begins to investigate the secrets of the silo.

Shrinking

Image: Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s Shrinking quickly became one of the most popular series on the service. The comedy-drama stars Jason Segal as a grieving therapist who decides to switch up his work ethic by telling his patients exactly what he thinks, resulting in massive changes for them all. Harrison Ford also stars opposite Segal as a fellow doctor.

Hello Tomorrow!

Image: Apple TV+

Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-futuristic world, Billy Crudup stars as a charismatic salesperson who leads a team of associates determined to revitalise society by selling timeshares on the moon.

Shantaram

Image: Apple TV+

Based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram is about a convicted Australian bank robber who escapes prison and flees to India. Changing his name and identity he attempts to live life as a wanted man.

Ted Lasso

Image: Apple

If you need a dose of dopamine, you need to watch Ted Lasso.

The show may seem like it’s all about soccer, but it’s so much more than that. Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso, an eternally optimistic US coach who is brought over to the UK to train the team at AFC Richmond.

While all the odds are stacked against him, Ted wins over his new team thanks to his small acts of kindness. It’s quite simply a joy to watch and you’ll no doubt become obsessed after a couple of episodes.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is coming out soon, so brush up on the previous seasons if you haven’t already.

Severance

Image: Apple TV+

If sci-fi psychological thrillers are more your speed, you simply must check out Severance.

The series on Apple TV+, directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, is reaching critical heights over on Rotten Tomatoes. The show follows a group of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between work and personal. But soon, they begin to uncover a web of conspiracy around their jobs.

Prehistoric Planet

Image: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ and the BBC Natural History unit teamed up to create the nature series no one thought was possible in Prehistoric Planet.

The five-episode series blends CGI with documentary filmmaking to bring dinosaurs to life on screen in a way we’ve never seen before. The creators made use of deep scientific research in order to depict the dinosaurs correctly and show them in their natural habitats of water, forests, ice world, deserts and coasts.

Black Bird

Image: Apple TV+

Black Bird is the latest gripping prison drama that has critics talking.

Inspired by true events, Taron Egerton stars as Jimmy Keene, a football hero who is sentenced to 10 years in prison. He must make the choice of a lifetime when offered the chance to reduce his sentence by transferring to a maximum security prison and befriending a suspected serial killer for information.

That’s edge-of-your-seat entertainment if I’ve ever heard of it.

Servant

Image: Apple TV+

M. Night Shyamalan has made some hit-and-miss content over the years, but his Apple TV+ show Servant managed to spook viewers for three seasons.

The series follows a couple in Philadelphia who are mourning a terrible tragedy that causes a rift in their marriage and allows a different mysterious force to enter their home.

Morning Wars

Image: Apple TV

Morning Wars (aka The Morning Show everywhere outside of Australia) was Apple TV+’s first big hitter.

The series stars the powerhouse team of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors on a popular U.S. morning show.

The series isn’t afraid to dig into topical issues like the Me Too movement, COVID-19 and the U.S. election – all of which puts pressure on the characters and the staff at the show as they struggle with the role of being the public face of the news cycle.

Foundation

Image: Apple

Apple’s first foray into big-budget sci-fi television tackles one of the major classics of all time.

Isaac Asimov’s Foundation gets the screen treatment in Apple TV+’s series, which stars Jared Harris as the mathematician Hari Seldon, who develops a theory that predicts the fall of the Galactic Empire. Naturally, the Empire isn’t very happy about this, but it may be too late for them to stop the revolution.

WeCrashed

Image: Apple TV+

Continuing the trend of adapting wild true stories, WeCrashed uncovers the tale behind popular U.S. office space retailer WeWork.

WeCrashed stars Jared Leto as founder Adam Neumann with Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebecca, who helped build the startup to monumental heights only to see it all come crashing down.

Dickinson

Image: Apple TV

Dickinson is an incredibly underrated period-drama-comedy on Apple TV+.

The show stars Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson, who rebels against the constraints of gender, sexuality and war in the 19th century through her powerful poems. Dickinson expertly blends period drama with modern themes and comedy for an all-around good time.

For All Mankind

Image: Apple TV

Ronald D. Moore brings us this sci-fi drama series that shows us what might have happened if the space race had played out differently.

For All Mankind shows us an alternate universe where the Soviets landed on the moon first, forcing further competition between NASA and the Soviet Union. Critics called it an intriguing insight into a history that may have been, so it’s well worth checking out.

Mythic Quest

Image: Apple TV

If you love TV shows and video games, then why not watch a TV show about making video games?

Mythic Quest takes a comedic look at the team behind a fictional online multiplayer game and the trials and tribulations they face as they try to keep their game popular and relevant.

Do you have a favourite series on Apple TV+ that we missed? Let us know in the comments.

