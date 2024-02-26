7 New Marvel TV Series Coming to Disney+ in 2024 and Beyond

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney+ has come a long way since it launched in 2019, and that’s in large part thanks to its exclusive movies and series, a large number of which are Marvel-related.

Marvel Studios has made a number of announcements about its upcoming content in the TV show space. Here are all the new Marvel Disney+ series coming our way in 2024 and beyond.

Marvel Phase 4 on Disney+

Image: Disney/Marvel Studios

Before we get into all the new stuff, let’s talk about Phase 4 on Disney+, which kicked off the MCU’s TV content.

If you’re still catching up with everything that went on, here are all the Phase 4 TV instalments on Disney+:

WandaVision (2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Loki – Season 1 (2021)

What If…? – Season 1 (2021)

Hawkeye (2021)

Moon Knight (2022)

Ms Marvel (2022)

I am Groot (2022)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

Werewolf By Night [Special Presentation] (2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special [Special Presentation] (2022)

That rounds out Phase 4 of the MCU but there’s even more TV to come in Phase 5.

Marvel Phase 5 on Disney+

As we’re about midway through this Phase of Marvel movies let’s take stock of the MCU TV content we already have.

You can stream all these over on Disney+ now.

And here is what you will see hitting screens soon.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Image: Marvel Studios

Agatha Harkness was no doubt the breakout star from WandaVision in 2021. Clearly, everyone at Marvel thought the same, which is why we’ll see Kathryn Hahn headline her own Disney+ series as the comic book witch.

Aubrey Plaza has an unknown role in the show which is, quite frankly, perfect casting. Sharon Davis will also reprise her role from WandaVision and Heartstopper star Joe Locke has been cast as an unknown character.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (previously known as House of Harkness) wrapped filming in May 2023, so we can hopefully expect it sometime in 2024.

Release date: TBA

Daredevil: Born Again

Image: Marvel Studios

For years fans have been wondering whether the Marvel series that were once on Netflix would return in the MCU. When Charlie Cox made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock and She-Hulk as Daredevil, it seemed like those suspicions were being confirmed.

Now the character is getting his very own solo series on Disney+ titled Daredevil: Born Again. The new show will star both Cox and Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, as well as Murdock’s frequent colleagues Karen Page (played by Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Jon Bernthal is also reportedly returning as The Punisher.

The series is currently filming in New York but is in the process of being rewritten and refilmed following a change in direction.

Release date: TBA

Ironheart

Image: Marvel Studios

Iron Man may be gone, but his legacy lives on in the MCU. We don’t know much about Ironheart yet but it seems it will follow a similar story to that of the comics.

All Marvel can tell us is that Riri Williams (played by Dominique Throne), who was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.

Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) has been cast as The Hood and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Shea Couleè (RuPaul’s Drag Race) will also appear in the series.

Release date: TBA

Wonder Man

An intriguing new project from Marvel is Wonder Man, which will be produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in the lead role with Ben Kingsley returning to his MCU role as Trevor Slattery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will centre on a “Hollywood stuntman and actor trying to make it big in the movies.”

Release date: TBA

Marvel Animated Series on Disney+

X-MEN ’97

If you miss the good old days of the X-Men animated series, then Disney+ has a treat for you.

X-MEN ’97 is a new animated series exploring stories set in the same iconic ’90s timeline of the original. The classic lineup will be back with the likes of Beast, Wolverine, Jean Gray and Storm confirmed.

Release date: March 20, 2024

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Image: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man’s impact on the MCU is not slowing down and we’ll next see the character in his very own animated series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The animation follows Peter Parker in his high school years on his journey to becoming Spider-Man (prior to his appearance in Civil War).

The panel at Comic-Con revealed that many Marvel characters will be joining him on his quest, including Runaways’ Nico Minoru and Harry Osborne. He’ll also come across many iconic villains such as Norma Osborne, Doc Ock, Scorpion and Rhino. Not to mention Daredevil and Doctor Strange will be showing up as well!

The fun won’t stop there with Spider-Man: Sophomore Year also in development.

Release date: TBA

Marvel Zombies

Image: Marvel Studios

If you liked the zombies in Marvel’s What If…? then you’ll want to tune in to Marvel Zombies.

The animated series from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

Some of the zombies we know we’ll be seeing were announced at SDCC and include Abomination, Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel. Oof, I don’t like anyone taking on those odds. Luckily a crack team of heroes including Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova is up to the task.

Release date: TBA

That’s certainly enough to keep us all busy on Disney+ over the next few years. If you’re yet to sign up for Disney+, what are you waiting for?

If you’re just as excited about superhero movies as you are Disney+ series, check out every upcoming movie on Marvel’s slate.

Lead Image: Marvel/Disney+

This article has been updated since its original publish date.