Here’s Your Guide to the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show

Easter is fast approaching, and that means it’s nearly time for Sydney’s annual Royal Easter Show. Here’s your guide to the Sydney Easter Show in 2024.

When is the Royal Easter show in 2024?

Image: iStock

The Sydney Easter show runs from March 22 through April 2 in 2024 at the Sydney Showground in Olympic Park.

Gates will open at 8:30 am each day and close at 9:00 pm.

Individual pavilions may have different opening times, which you can find here.

How much are Easter Show tickets?

Sydney Royal Easter show tickets, dates, events (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster. Early bird tickets will be available until March 21, so get in now if you want a cheaper price.

Here are the early bird prices for this year:

Adult – $43 ($45 during show)

$43 ($45 during show) Child – $26 ($28 during show)

$26 ($28 during show) Concession – $32 ($34 during show)

$32 ($34 during show) Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) – $110 ($130 during show)

Tickets also get cheaper if you book online and enter the grounds after 4:00 pm, so keep that in mind if you’re planning an evening visit.

For an extra fee, you can also add reserved seating to your ticket for the entertainment and fireworks show that occurs each night at the show.

What’s happening at the Easter Show this year?

Easter Show Instagram

All the usual fun activities are going ahead as normal this year at the Easter Show. There will be farm animals to feed, pigs to pat, ponies to ride and dog shows to watch. (Hot tip from the team: you’ll want to wear enclosed shoes.)

Kids (and adults) will have rides to enjoy, ranging from the intense thrill level of The Beast to the more mild Super Slide and Double Decker Carousel.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show pavilions are also back in action. The Woolworths Fresh Food Dome has heaps of delicious interactive booths and the Heritage Display gives visitors a taste of rural history.

New this year is the Royal Egg Hunt which will see families enter a maze setting to recover squishy eggs that can be traded for sweets upon exiting the maze. The Egg Hunt will be set up on the corner of Grand Parade and Olympic Boulevard.

Food-wise, there’s plenty on offer with the usual fairy floss and food truck array. Neon Alley is returning with its largest-ever food truck installation at the Royal Easter Show. The highlight this year is a selection of neon-coated foods including gelato, dagwood dogs, cronuts and churro, plus the neon gummi bear loaded fries (what!).

And don’t forget the Grand Parade and nightly Fireworks display. You can explore the website for more experiences to check out.

Get to the good stuff – what about show bags?

As always, the Showbag pavilion will be back at the Sydney Easter show in 2024.

Like in earlier years, you can plan out your 2024 Easter show bags ahead of time and pick them up on the day through Showbags.com. You can peruse the selection of show bags that will be available here.

Before you head out for your day at the Show be sure to keep an eye on the Easter weather for anything that may disturb your plans.

We’ll keep this post updated as more info about the 2024 Sydney Easter show is made available.

Lead Image: Sydney Easter Show (Instagram)/iStock