All of Taylor Swift’s Secret Songs on the Eras Tour So Far

As many Swifties prepare for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Australia this weekend, one thing that needs to be taken into account is the secret songs.

As per tradition, Taylor Swift’s shows include an acoustic section where she will select two songs from her discography that are not in the setlist. These songs change every show, and Taylor very rarely plays a secret song twice. This means you might want to know which songs have already been taken heading into the Eras Tour.

All of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour secret songs so far

Taylor Swift has already performed 66 shows on the North American leg of the Eras Tour, which cleared quite a few secret songs off the board. However, at her final show last year, Swift announced that in the new year, all surprise songs would be fair game.

Having only played four shows in Tokyo this year so far, that means the board is wide open for a number of banger surprise songs in Australia. If you’re wondering if your favourite is still up for grabs, here are all the secret songs Taylor Swift has played so far in 2024:

Tokyo, Feb 7: ‘Dear Reader’ and ‘Holy Ground’

Tokyo, Feb 8: ‘Eyes Open’ and ‘Electric Touch’

Tokyo, Feb 9: ‘Superman’ and ‘The Outside’

Tokyo, Feb 10: ‘Come In With The Rain’ and ‘You’re on Your Own Kid’

If your top surprise song isn’t on that list, you’re in with a chance that Taylor could play it at one of her seven shows in Australia. However, bear in mind her discography spans hundreds of songs, and there are only two slots at each show, so the odds are always against you – but that’s part of the game!

If your top pick has already been played, know that Taylor has been known to make exceptions to the surprise songs rules.

For this tour she’s said that she can play songs from her latest album, Midnights, more than once in the acoustic section given its recency. So that’s why we’ve heard repeat plays of songs like ‘Maroon’, ‘Snow on the Beach’ and ‘You’re on Your Own Kid’.

That being said, she’s also been known to throw the rulebook out the window and repeat a song from an older album, so really anything can happen!

We’ll keep this list updated as Taylor Swift’s Australian Eras Tour shows take place. If you’re going to the tour and would like to know what to pack in your bag, we’ve broken down the forecast for the weather at each Eras Tour date.

Lead Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management