Taylor Swift Flight and Accommodation Deals In Australia for Travelling Swifties

So you got tickets to a Taylor Swift’s Eras concert in Australia? Nice! But it’s in a different state? Oh. Naturally, that tends to complicate things a bit, but rest assured there are still some travel deals that will get you to your show on time.

Top tips for finding travel deals for Taylor Swift shows in Australia

Domestic flights Australia

If you find yourself in the position of now needing flights to get to your Taylor Swift concert it probably comes as no surprise that you’re not alone and airlines are quickly driving up prices.

If you need a reminder here are Taylor’s tour dates in Australia

February 16, 17 and 18th 2024 – MCG Melbourne

– MCG Melbourne February 23, 24, 25, 26th 2024 – Accor Stadium Sydney

Skyscanner is usually a good way to cut through the noise and get a decent idea of what flight deals are available. You can also find cheaper flights by expanding your travel dates and avoiding peak travel days (like Fridays or weekends).

At the time of writing, we found these deals on the Skyscanner website for around the dates of Taylor Swift’s Australia tour:

Qantas is currently running a Red Tail sale with cheap flights domestically around the country, including in February 2024. The sale ends at midnight on June 30, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for if Qantas does any similar flight deals in the months ahead.

Similarly, Virgin Australia is running an EOFLY sale for the end of the financial year that has cheap domestic routes to Sydney and Melbourne for February 2024 (perfect timing for Taylor Swift fans).

You can also set up fare alerts via Skyscanner to keep track of when flights on your chosen route and dates are at their cheapest.

International travel

As New Zealand Swifties would know, the singer is skipping Aotearoa on the Eras tour, driving up even more demand on the limited Australian dates.

If any of our NZ pals managed to snag a ticket to an Aussie show, rest assured that airlines are working to cater for demand during Taylor’s touring dates.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Air New Zealand has added 2000 additional seats on flights to Australia out of Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland for February next year. The airline has even repurposed its flight numbers to NZ1989 in honour of the iconic Taylor Swift album.

Additional flights from New Zealand to Melbourne and Sydney go on sale on June 30 from 2:00 pm NZST.

Accommodation for Taylor Swift’s Australia tour

As for accommodation in Sydney or Melbourne around the show dates, well, that’s a different story.

As per the Daily Mail, Booking.com data has shown that many of the hotels in Sydney and Melbourne on Taylor’s tour dates are already sold out.

Some tips for cheaper accommodation are to look for spots outside of the cities or that aren’t on train lines – but then be prepared to front the cost for an Uber or parking to get to the concert.

It’s worth keeping an eye on hotels around the February dates by setting alerts on sites like Expedia or Booking.com, or frequently checking sites like Airbnb, because it is likely there will be cancellations in the months to come from those who didn’t end up getting tickets.

If we learn of any more flight or accommodation deals in the lead-up to Taylor Swift’s concerts in Australia in the lead-up to February we’ll keep this article updated.

And once you’re there, don’t forget to bring a good camera.