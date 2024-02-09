What and What Not to Bring to Taylor Swift’s Aussie Shows

Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concerts in Australia are just over a week away, and after the Great War for tickets in June last year, it’s all feeling very real now. Ahead of the shows, Frontier Touring has revealed some important information for those attending, including what you can and can’t bring into the venues and how to find your tickets.

Let’s break it all down.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australia: What you can and can’t bring

Earlier this week, Frontier Touring revealed a list of items you will and won’t be allowed to bring to the Eras tour venues (which are the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney’s Accor Stadium).

Do bring:

One bag per person – must be smaller than A4 size, maximum of 2 compartments, does NOT need to be clear

Smartphone (filming and photography is allowed)

Portable phone chargers (must be smaller than the size of your phone)

Friendship bracelets (can be worn or carried in your one bag – no extra bags allowed for bracelets)

One sealed, clear, soft plastic water bottle no larger than 600ml (if you have floor tickets, water cups will be provided)

Sunscreen (not in aerosol form)

Don’t bring:

Professional or commercial photography or video cameras, GoPros or tripods

Selfie sticks

Drones

Lights or battery packs

Radios or walkie talkies

Laptop computers, tablets or digital readers

Large signs (must be smaller than 28cm x 45cm)

Any costumes or clothing that may impede the view of those around you

Airhorns, instruments, speakers

Outside food and beverages

Umbrellas

Tents or camping chairs

Confetti or torn paper

Aerosols (including deodorant, spray sunscreen)

Prams or strollers

Frontier Touring released some clarifying tips if you have any further questions about anything on the list above. Note that there are no cloaking or storage facilities at either Eras Tour venue.

A reminder that the show will go ahead if it’s raining, so check the forecast before your show to see if you’ll need to bring a raincoat.

If you’re keen on picking up some merch from the show you can find details for that here.

Eras Tour concert start times

It’s a pretty safe bet that Swifties won’t be late to this one, but what time exactly can you expect the Eras Tour to kick off?

Gates will open at 4:30 pm on the day of each show, with the concert beginning at 6:20 pm. Sabrina Carpenter is the only confirmed opener for the Eras Tour shows in Australia right now, so expect her to play first and for Taylor to come on a bit later, likely around 7:30 pm. All tickets are allocated seating, so you don’t need to queue up early for a good spot.

Taylor’s set runs for over three hours, so be prepared for the long haul and plan your transport home accordingly.

How to find and show your ticket

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s shows will only be accepted on the Ticketek app. Ticket suppression lifts on February 12. After that, you’ll be able to view your ticket with show date, venue and seat allocation. Barcodes will unlock 48 hours before the show, and that’s when you’ll be able to share the tickets with other members of your group.

To gain access, make sure your phone is charged, and screen brightness is at the maximum for entry.

If you have an issue with your tickets or app on show day you can head to the Box Office of your venue – equipped with a valid Photo ID that matches the name of your Ticketek account – and the staff will be able to help.

If you’re going to Taylor’s shows, we hope you have the best time, and, for those who missed out, you only need to hold out until March 15 before the Eras Tour is streaming.

Lead Image: Frontier Touring/iStock