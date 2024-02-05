Every Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S Ultra handset last month, and it’s shaping up to be one of its most powerful handsets yet. Announced during the recent Unpacked event, the new Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to release in early February and comes packed with a heap of hardware updates, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors and displays with improved refresh rates. The phone will also feature new AI software, which comes in the form of image editing tools and the ability to translate conversations in real time, to name a few.

The S24 Ultra comes with a few unique upgrades, such as its Quad Tele system receiving an improved 100x digital zoom and a larger vapour cooling chamber. Samsung will also be using a titanium chassis for the S24 Ultra handsets, similar to Apple’s high-end iPhone 15 models, the Pro and Pro Max.

Here’s every preorder mobile plan for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from Optus, Vodafone and Telstra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

Size : 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm

: 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm Weight : 232 grams

: 232 grams Display : Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 1-120hz refresh rate, 3120 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Armour

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 1-120hz refresh rate, 3120 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Armour Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Cameras : 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, 10Mp telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

: 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, 10Mp telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery : 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage : 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live on Friday, January 18, with a release date of Wednesday, February 7.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Australia?

256GB model : $2,199

: $2,199 512GB model : $2,399

: $2,399 1TB model: $2,799

