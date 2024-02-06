The Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and Ultra Plans in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After much waiting, we finally know what the latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship smartphone range will look like. Unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, the S24 series includes three handsets, the standard model, the mid-range S24+ and the powerful S24 Ultra.

As with every new release, these phones come with the buffs and upgrades you’d expect, including a more powerful processor and displays with improved refresh rates. There are also a few new surprises, with Samsung going in hard on a range of AI features, a few of which include image editing tools that’ll help you remove shadows or glass reflections in photos you’ve taken, along with the ability to translate languages in real-time. The S24 Ultra range now also comes with a titanium chassis, much like the recent iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max range.

Here are the cheapest preorder plans for the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra from Optus, Vodafone and Telstra.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live on Friday, January 18, with a wide release date of Wednesday, February 7.

What is the price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 range in Australia

Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB model: $1,399 512GB model: $1,599

Samsung Galaxy S2 4+ 256GB model: $1,699 512GB model: $1,899

4+ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB model: $2,199 512GB model: $2,399 1TB model: $2,799



If you prefer to buy your new phones outright, Amazon Australia is currently running a preorder offer. You’ll score a free storage upgrade (256GB becomes 512GB across all models, while the S24 Ultra’s 512GB model becomes 1TB), along with Amazon promotional credit valued up to $150. You can read about Amazon Australia’s Galaxy S24 deal here.

